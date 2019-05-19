Florida State softball pulls off NCAA tournament first with four straight homers

Florida State softball sets NCAA tournament record with four consecutive home runs. (Photo by Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The Florida State Seminoles seem quite determined to defend their NCAA softball championship.

In Saturday's 12-1 victory against South Florida at the Tallahassee regional, the Lady Seminoles made NCAA history by becoming the first team to hit four straight home runs in a tournament game.

Or, if you prefer, the first team to hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back jacks.

The barrage came in the fifth inning.

Zoe Casas started it with a solo blast that just cleared the wall and the glove of South Florida center fielder Anamarie Bruni.

Cali Harrod and Carsyn Gordon followed with no-doubters, before Syndey Sherrill set the record with another home run that Bruni barely missed hauling in.

The next batter, Elizabeth Mason, nearly upped the streak to five. But this time, Bruni was able to track it down on the warning track.

It’s a rare feat even in Major League Baseball. It’s only happened eight times there, with the 2017 Washington Nationals being the most recent. No MLB team has ever hit five straight.

Overall, the Lady Seminoles hit six home runs in the victory, upping their nation-leading total to 103.

Florida State won its first Women’s College World Series in 2018 by sweeping Washington in the finals. The 2019 squad finished the regular season ranked No. 4 in the nation. A showdown with South Carolina looms Sunday as the Seminoles aim to take the next step toward a repeat.

Florida State will enter the day needing one win to advance to the super regional. South Carolina would need to win twice. All we can say is good luck trying to slow this Seminole lineup down for at least 14 innings.

