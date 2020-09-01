Florida State Seminoles name their starting quarterback. Here’s who it is

James Blackman is set to start at quarterback for Florida State’s season opener against Georgia Tech on Sept. 12.

Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell announced the decision this week, according to multiple reports.

A redshirt junior, Blackman, who played high school football at Belle Glade Glades Central, started 10 games in 2019.

In 2019, his stats included completing 63 percent of his passes for 2,339 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Norvell was hired in Dec. 2019 and opened the quarterback position to a competition with redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis, who transferred from Louisville to FSU in December 2018, and freshmen Tate Rodemaker and Chubba Purdy.

Norvell is the third head coach Blackman has had during his time at the Tallahassee school. As a true freshman, Blackman played under Jimbo Fisher, who later bolted for Texas A&M, and received his playing time when starter Deondre Francois sustained a season-ending injury in the opener against Alabama that year.

Willie Taggart became the next coach Blackman played under, and he returned to a starting role after Francois, who returned from his injury, was dismissed for off the field issues.