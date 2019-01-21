Florida State Receives Backlash for Deleted Martin Luther King Jr. Tweet

Alaa Abdeldaiem
Sports Illustrated
Florida State Receives Backlash for Deleted Martin Luther King Jr. Tweet

Florida State's football program is facing backlash on social media after tweeting a photoshopped graphic of Martin Luther King Jr. in celebration of MLK Day on Monday.

In a since-deleted tweet, the Seminoles attempted to honor Dr. King with an edited picture of the civil rights icon wearing a football glove and appearing to do the tomahawk chop. The graphic included the team's "Do Something" slogan and the MLK quote, "If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way."

The tweet was sent out by an account that claims to be "the official page of Florida State football recruiting" before it was removed less than an hour after it was posted.

The school was called out for injecting their brand into a tweet commemorating King's legacy:

MLK Day was first observed on Jan. 20, 1986 and continues to be celebrated annually on the third Monday of January.

