Florida State hosts Pittsburgh following Lowe's 24-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-4, 3-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (11-5, 2-3 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces Florida State after Jaland Lowe scored 24 points in Pittsburgh's 82-78 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Seminoles are 6-2 on their home court. Florida State is sixth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Panthers are 3-2 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is 11-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Florida State scores 77.8 points, 8.1 more per game than the 69.7 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Florida State gives up.

The Seminoles and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is shooting 43.3% and averaging 18.2 points for the Seminoles.

Lowe is averaging 17.2 points, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press