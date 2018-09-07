Florida State Will Honor Former Seminole Burt Reynolds With Helmet Sticker

Florida State will pay tribute to Burt Reynolds for this week’s game against Samford with a nod to one of his most famous roles.

Reynolds, who died Thursday at age 82, was a running back for the Seminoles before injuries derailed his career and he turned to acting.

The Hollywood superstar was best known for his roles in Deliverance, The Longest Yard and Smokey and the Bandit. FSU will honor Reynolds on Saturday with helmet stickers of the license plate from Bandit’s car in the 1977 classic.

The Seminoles will honor "The Bandit" this Saturday with helmet decals. ????#DoSomething pic.twitter.com/eMFyRxXTMr — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 7, 2018

Reynolds enrolled at FSU in 1954 and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 1977. His roommate during his time there was ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso.

“Burt was a life-long friend, who was extremely close to me for the last 64 years. We have always stayed in touch, through the good and the bad times of our lives, talking about once a month for as long as I can remember,” Corso said after Reynolds’s death. “It was just two weeks ago that we were talking about the upcoming football season and the Noles. Burt, better known as ‘Buddy’ to his friends, loved FSU football and no matter how big a star he became, he never forgot his friends from the FSU football family.”