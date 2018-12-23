Florida State hires former Houston OC Kendal Briles to same position

Houston offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has resigned in order to take the same position at Florida State, the school announced Sunday.

December 23, 2018

“I’m excited about the addition of Kendal to our staff,” FSU coach Willie Taggart said. “He brings play-calling experience and familiarity with the type of scheme and tempo we will run, which is similar to the offenses he has coordinated. His ability to recruit, manage an offensive staff, develop quarterbacks and make in-game adjustments will be beneficial to us as we evolve in our offense.

Kendal has success at the Power 5 level and has also shown his adaptability to personnel and situations that occur during a season. He had multiple opportunities following the 2018 season and we feel the fit here will be a good one.”

The news comes after Houston was routed by Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, 70-14. Briles originally signed a three-year extension with the Cougars earlier this month after he was the top candidate to coach Texas Tech.

“I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity and appreciate Coach Taggart’s trust in me,” Briles said. “I also appreciate him supporting my desire to finish this season at my alma mater by coaching in our bowl game (Saturday). We both understand what this offense should be, and I have complete confidence in our ability to meet the goals he has for us. Sarah and I are excited to be part of Florida State and are looking forward to integrating ourselves within the Tallahassee and FSU communities.”

ESPN reported that this revised contract likely delayed Briles' move to Florida State, which probably had been the plan for a few weeks.

Briles will take Walt Bell's position with the Seminoles after he signed on to be UMass's head coach.

Briles' career began on his father Art Briles' Baylor staff in 2008. He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2015-16, but left to join Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic in the same position.