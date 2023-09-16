Florida State highlights: best moments from red bandana game vs. Boston College

Jordan Travis of the Florida State Seminoles looks to pass during the first half of the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles

Boston College had a strong start against the No. 3 Florida State. Within the first 11 minutes, the Eagles scored the first touchdown, but the Seminoles answered back with a field goal to end the first quarter.

Florida State took control in the second half and led the Eagles 17-10 at halftime.

With just 38 seconds left in the second half, Florida State's star quarterback, Jordan Travis, was injured and had to leave the game. In addition to Travis, the Seminoles are also missing three other starters - left tackle Robert Scott Jr., center Maurice Smith, and safety Akeem Dent. But he did come back for the second half.

Jordan Travis is hurt and pointing at his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/uWTxWUwKM3 — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) September 16, 2023

Florida State and Boston College highlights

Here are the best moments from the game so far:

What is Boston College's Red Bandana Game?

The Red Bandana Game honors Welles Crowther, a former Boston College lacrosse player who led a rescue effort at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

According to eyewitness reports, Crowther guided victims to the only available stairwell and even carried a woman to where firefighters were headed to help those on higher floors of the Trade Center. He repeated this process, going back up to guide more people down the stairway, ultimately sacrificing his life to assist as many individuals as possible.

For the Man in the Red Bandanna. #ForWelles pic.twitter.com/MwX9eUtbGr — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 15, 2023

Play #ForWelles 🦅 The @BCFootball Red Bandanna Game fulfills the mission to remember the ultimate sacrifice in service.https://t.co/fsKC29m3wF — Boston College (@BostonCollege) September 16, 2023

The Noles debut new uniforms

Florida State is debuting new uniforms for their first away game of the season. The new combination include white helmets, garnet jerseys, and white pants to differentiate from Boston College's all-white uniforms for their Red Bandana game.

Noles take the lead heading into the half

Trey Benson gives Florida State the 17-10 lead to finish the second half against Boston College.

Touchdown FSU, Trey Benson scores from 2 yards out.



'Noles take the 17-10 lead with 1:27 left in 2Q



Run game took off for FSU on that last drive.https://t.co/yDbTdO0uxH — Noles247.com (@Noles247) September 16, 2023

Boston College strikes first

Lewis Bond goes for 32 yards to get the Eagles on the board.

Tommy Castellanos to Lewis Bond and the Eagles strike first. pic.twitter.com/MYozOXNMwO — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 16, 2023

