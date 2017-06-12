Florida State headed to CWS for first time since 2012

Sam Houston State pitcher Dakota Mills watches as a tarp is put back over home plate before an NCAA college baseball tournament super regionalgame against Florida State, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla. The game was in a weather delay. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Taylor Walls had two home runs and three Florida State pitchers teamed up for a four-hitter as the Seminoles are back in the College World Series for the first time since 2012 after their 19-0 super-regional win over Sam Houston State on Sunday night.

Walls, a junior shortstop, reached base in all seven of his plate appearances. He was 3 for 3, drove in four runs and had five runs scored. His home run to left on the third pitch of the game off Bearkats starter Heath Donica was part of a four-run first. Wells also led off the third with a solo shot to left.

The Seminoles (45-21), who had 13 hits among 10 players, had four home runs. Quincy Nieporte, who also drove in four runs, had a three-run homer to left in the second and pinch-hitter Kyle Cavanaugh homered to lead off the eighth. It is Florida State's first four-homer game this season.

Donica (9-3) allowed a career-high eight runs in two innings, surpassing the previous high of seven. The senior right-hander, who was the first of seven Bearkats pitchers, allowed five hits along with having three walks, three strikeouts and three hit batters.

Jaxxon Grisham was Sam Houston State's only player to reach third base. He had a one-out double in the seventh, advanced to third on a Taylor Beene ground out and then was stranded.

Drew Parrish (6-3) started for Florida State and had nine strikeouts in five innings.

Sam Houston State, which made the super regional for the first time, ends the year 44-23.

CAN'T KEEP HIM OFF BASE

Walls reached base in 11 consecutive plate trips over the weekend. He is the first Florida State player to do that since Justin Gonzalez in 2014.

HARD DAY'S NIGHT

The game originally was set to begin at noon but was delayed three times due to inclement weather. At 5 p.m. Sam Houston State took the field, only to be pulled a minute later due to lightning strikes in the area. First pitch finally took place at 7:30 p.m.

UP NEXT

Florida State will be making its 22nd College World Series trip, which ties it with Arizona State for third-most, but is still looking for its first national title. This will be head coach Mike Martin 16th appearance, which would be second most in CWS history.

