Florida State coach Willie Taggart on 1-2 start: ‘It is on me and our assistants to get this right’

Willie Taggart is confident Florida State will turn it around.

The Seminoles have had a horrendous start in their first year under Taggart. They were blown out by Virginia Tech in their season opener, barely managed to beat FCS member Samford and then fell at Syracuse 30-7 last week.

Taggart asked fans to be patient with the team and his staff in a conference call with reporters Monday.

"Our fans have every right to have high expectations of our program," Taggart said (via ESPN). "And I can assure you that no one has higher expectations than I do. We have a proud history and tradition of football at FSU and it is on our shoulders to carry on the torch, and our fans, students, alumni, former players deserve a team that plays better than what we have so far this season.

"Our program has some tremendous young men who are determined to get it fixed and who are committed to turning this around and a group of coaches who are looking at everything, including ourselves."

Taggart, who has had successful coaching stints at Western Kentucky, South Florida and Oregon, said he knows the team is “going to get it right.”

“All the words and coaching cliches and insistence that we must do better won't help us play better,” Taggart said. “That comes in the form of coaching. That is why we coach. It is on me and our assistants to get this right, and we will. I believe in this team. I believe this team will get it done."

Florida State will face Northern Illinois on Saturday.



