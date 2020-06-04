Florida St football team meets after coach accused of lying

Florida State athletic director David Coburn says the football team met Thursday after a star player accused coach Mike Norvell of lying about connecting personally last weekend with every player to discuss the killing of George Floyd and protests against racial injustice.

Coburn was making a scheduled appearance on a call with the school's Board of Trustees later Thursday when he spoke about the online meeting. He described it as open and candid.

''I believe we are moving on there,'' Coburn told the board.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Norvell told The Athletic on Tuesday: ''I went back and forth individually with every player this weekend,'' when asked what the first-year coach was doing to connect with players after the death of Floyd, who died while being detained by police in Minneapolis, sparked nationwide protests.

Late Wednesday night, star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson said on Twitter that he and his teammates were outraged because all they had gotten was a ''generated text that was sent to everyone.''

Wilson added that he and his teammates would not be working out until further notice.

---

AP freelance writer Bob Ferrante in Tallahassee, Florida, contributed to this report.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25