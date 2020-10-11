Florida’s six constitutional amendments: Two are real losers; vote ‘Yes’ on the other four | Editorial

Gov. DeSantis thinks it’s a terrible idea to stuff a state constitution with amendments that might look stupid with a year’s worth of hindsight.

He’s absolutely right.

And we couldn’t agree more with GrayRobinson lawyer Jason Zimmerman, who thinks it’s ridiculous that Florida’s 1968 Constitution has been the subject of more than 140 constitutional amendments, some of them “whimsical,” while the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1780, has been amended only 27 times, mostly with good ideas like abolishing slavery, repealing Prohibition and granting women the right to vote.

Everybody with a passing acquaintance with 7th-grade civics agrees that the passing fancies of the public should be dealt with in the Legislature, where laws can be easily enacted, and easily repealed.

Constitutions are built for bigger, longer-lasting things. Florida’s Constitution was built by some of the best legal and political thinkers of the 20th century. Like the vast majority of 21st century power players, the architects of the current Constitution, ratified in 1968, were white, male and not worried about where their next meal was coming from. Unlike today’s power players, they were serious about giving average citizens a real voice at every level of government.

The 1968 Constitution and the means of amending it were designed to extend to Floridians the chance to fully participate in civic affairs. But it didn’t take long for Florida’s amendment process to devolve in to its own subgenre of Florida political comedy, raising the profile of pregnant pigs, for instance.

The framers of our state Constitution marched to their own honorable drummers. They did not imagine a future in which Florida lawmakers danced to the tunes of their wealthiest donors.

Safe in gerrymandered districts, Florida lawmakers have had decades of practice thumbing their noses at voters seeking things like privacy, open government and the restoration of voting rights for the formerly incarcerated. Eventually, voters give up on the Legislature and work to cement their wishes into the Constitution. Florida’s leaders aren’t embarrassed to ignore that, too, as we are seeing every day with voter-suppression efforts, including among this year’s proposed amendments on the ballot. Here are the Editorial Board’s recommendations:

Amendment 1

If you’ve ever voted, you know that you must prove to your local elections supervisor that you are a U.S. citizen, a state resident and 18 years old. Florida law already says that “every citizen” can vote. Seems pretty clear. So why does John Loudon, an ex-lawmaker from Missouri who’s relocated to Palm Beach, want to “clarify” those requirements in Florida, and in two other states that are also not Missouri, so that the state Constitution says “only a citizen” can vote? Nobody knows, except for the donors he doesn’t like to talk about who coughed up $8 million for this unwelcome effort to copy-edit our Constitution. Loudon is a carpetbagging meddler. His proposal is unnecessary and redundant with, we can’t help but think, a little xenophobia on the side.

Vote NO on Amendment 1.

Amendment 2

The people who change diapers in daycare centers and nursing homes; wash dishes at five-star resorts; and stock shelves at grocery stores already know what life is like on the poverty wages that so many Florida jobs pay. The coronavirus gave the rest of us a once-in-a century chance to reflect upon what our lives would be like if we had to survive on the $17,800 a year we could earn at a full-time job paying Florida’s current minimum wage of $8.46. We didn’t have to think long. Amendment 2 would bring the minimum wage up to $15 by 2026.

Vote YES on Amendment 2.

Amendment 3

If the top dogs at both the Florida Democratic Party and the Republican Party of Florida are violently opposed to an idea, it’s probably an idea that benefits people who don’t make their living in politics. That’s the case with Amendment 3, which would boost voter participation in primary elections for governor, as well as those for attorney general, agriculture commissioner, chief financial officer and state legislators. In the current closed-primary system, you must be registered with a political party to participate in that party’s primary election. Winners of a partisan primary election advance to the general election, while the large and growing percentage of Florida voters with no party affiliation (NPA) have no voice at all. Amendment 3 would eliminate closed primaries in favor of placing all candidates on one ballot regardless of political affiliation; all voters can vote, and the top two candidates would advance to the general election.

