Florida shooting: Manhunt after two killed and 20 injured in Hialeah

Officers examine the scene of a shooting outside a banquet hall in Hialeah, Florida

A manhunt is underway in Florida for three attackers who fired into a crowd of concert-goers on Sunday, killing at least two and injuring over 20 others.

The shooting occurred early on Sunday, in Hialeah, a city north of Miami.

Police have released CCTV video of the trio emerging from a white van, and a reward for their arrest has climbed to $130,000 (£92,000).

The attackers used rifles and pistols to fire "indiscriminately into the crowd" outside the venue, police say.

The shooting took place between 24:00-01:00 local time (04:00-05:00 GMT) in Hialeah, which is located around 13 miles (20km) from Miami.

As yet there have been no arrests. Officials say the dispute may have been sparked by a rivalry and was not "random".

"These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice," Miami-Dade county police director Alfredo Ramirez III said.

*RELEASE OF VIDEO SURVEILLANCE* We are releasing video footage of the vehicle/subjects involved in the shooting that occurred in Northwest Miami-Dade on 5/30/21 that left two deceased and 21 others injured. Anyone with information is URGED to contact @CrimeStopper305 immediately. pic.twitter.com/X2jlxYFrEL — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 31, 2021

The police director told reporters on Sunday: "This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend, it's the same thing. This is targeted. This is definitely not random."

Between 20 and 25 victims were taken to nearby hospitals, according to police. At least three patients were in critical condition, local media reported.

The victims ranged in age from 17 to 32.

Some members of the crowd returned fire, police say. Over 100 bullet shell casings were found at the scene.

Story continues

US media report the shooting took place outside the El Mula Banquet Hall, which had been rented out for a concert. The suspects fled the scene shortly after the attack.

The Nissan Pathfinder van allegedly used by the suspects, which officials say had been reported stolen on 15 May, was found submerged in a canal about 10 miles from the scene of the crime.

The Hialeah attack came just over one day after a drive-by shooting left one dead and seven injured in the Wynwood neighbourhood of Miami, about 15 miles away from El Mula.

Officials say that shooting, which occurred outside another rented party venue, appears to be unrelated.

The violence in South Florida follows another mass shooting across the country, in California, where an employee at a train yard killed nine people.

Thousands of people are killed by guns in the US every year. In April, President Joe Biden announced new actions to tackle gun violence.