Florida’s seniors, the state’s most reliable voters, are shifting away from Trump

Stephen Staruch is exactly the kind of voter that gave Donald Trump a 17-point advantage over Hillary Clinton in exit polling among older voters in Florida four years ago.

The lifelong Republican who has retired to the state’s largest retirement community, The Villages, says he voted for Trump four years ago because it was “more of a vote against Clinton.” As a retired UPS executive, he had hope for Trump because his life experience taught him that people “often grow into the job and mature; if you surround them by the right team of people, they’re going to become a good leader, especially if they’re good business people.”

But Staruch’s high hopes were quickly dashed, he said this week. “Right around inauguration time when he started lying about the crowds, I had buyer’s remorse.”

Now, Staruch, 67, is voting for Biden “to get democracy back and the rule of law,” and he’s speaking out about it to anyone who will listen. “I feel that same sense of obligation that I did when I was 17 and joined the military during Vietnam. It’s like, that’s what people do because this is our country.”

Polls now show that because of voters like Staruch, Florida’s seniors who traditionally vote at higher rates than any other age group, have shifted in significant numbers away from President Donald Trump to former Vice President Joe Biden.

The University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab released a poll of likely voters on Oct. 6, and while Biden was leading Trump among likely Florida voters 51% to 45%, the margin among voters older than 65 was 50% for Trump and 47% for Biden. Those same people were asked how they voted years ago, and the margin was much larger, 14 points in Trump’s favor.

A Quinnipiac poll released Oct. 7 found even wider margins with voters age 65 and older. Biden was ahead of Trump 55% to 40% among Florida voters over age 65, the widest margin of any age group except 18- to 34-year-olds where Biden led with a margin of 23 percentage points. Older voters have a more favorable opinion of Biden over Trump by 20 percentage points, according to the survey conducted after the presidential debate.

The trend seems to be happening across the nation. In the last month, a CNN poll found Biden leading Trump by 21 points — 60% to 39% — among likely voters 65 and older. An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll reported an even larger margin.

The Pew Research Center estimates that Trump beat Clinton by nine percentage points among voters 65 and older four years ago. By comparison, John McCain carried the senior vote by eight points in 2008, and George W. Bush had only a four-point advantage in 2004.

Shifting seniors

Why are these numbers notable?

Trump won Florida by just over 113,000 votes in 2016 but won senior voters by nearly 330,000. Because of the electoral map, Trump’s campaign considers Florida a must-win state for his reelection, so a significant drop in senior voting will require a requisite increase in another group.

“Nobody believes that seniors are going to come out and vote 70% for Biden,’’ said Michael Binder, who conducted the UNF poll and has done similar work for the New York Times and Sienna polls.

“But I certainly think it’s reasonable that those numbers will be different than they were in 2016. You have to believe there are people who voted for Donald Trump because they were willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and his name wasn’t Clinton, but Biden doesn’t have those heavy negatives.”

Mike Madrid, a pollster with the anti-Trump political committee, The Lincoln Project said that the shift in Florida could play out where Biden enjoys significant support among senior voters above the historical numbers while Trump receives support of more Hispanic voters than Republican presidential candidates have seen in the past.

“What’s happening is the Democrat is getting the base Republican vote, and the Republican is getting the base Democrat vote and the numbers are essentially the same number, which is going to put them both in the same range,’’ he said.

Republican and many independent voters 65 and older have been central to Trump’s base, as evidenced by the numerous trips to The Villages by Gov. Ron DeSantis, and other top surrogates for the president in the state. Vice President Mike Pence has scheduled a trip there for Saturday.

