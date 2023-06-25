Florida scores most runs in Men's College World Series history, forces winner-take-all game

It might have been too obvious the Florida baseball team wasn't ready to watch LSU win the Men's College World Series.

After a thrilling extra-innings victory in Game 1 of the finals, LSU was one win away from capturing its seventh baseball national championship, needing a win Sunday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series. The Tigers appeared to be headed toward a win after scoring first and then jumping to a 3-1 lead after the second inning.

But the Gators chomped LSU, and then some.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Florida scored six runs in the third inning to take its first lead of the game, and the offense exploded for the remainder of the game, as they cruised to a 24-4 win, the most runs scored in a game in Men's College World Series history.

The Florida Gators dugout celebrates after Florida Gators first baseman Jac Caglianone (14) hit a home run against the LSU Tigers during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Breaking down Florida's MCWS record

Aside from designated hitter Luke Heyman, every Gator starter recorded at least two hits, led by center fielder Wyatt Langford, a presumed top 10 pick in the 2023 MLB draft. Langford went 5-for-5 with one walk, six RBI and a home run, which at 449 feet, was the second-longest homer in MCWS history at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

First baseman Jac Caglianone and right fielder Ty Evans each had five RBIs. The Gators scored their 24 runs on 23 hits, 19 of which were earned runs, and scored in every inning but the first and fifth. Florida scored 23 unanswered runs from the third through the ninth inning.

Each of the six LSU pitchers gave up at least two runs.

The Gators and Tigers will meet Monday night at 7 p.m. ET in a winner-take-all championship game.

Most runs scored in MCWS history

Florida's outburst Sunday broke a record that stood for nearly 40 years, as the previous game-high was 23 runs. Here are the most runs scored in MCWS history:

Florida: 24 vs. LSU, June 25, 2023

Notre Dame: 23 vs. Northern Colorado, June 9, 1957

Arizona State: 23 vs. Oklahoma State, June 5, 1984

Southern California: 21 vs. Arizona State, June 6, 1998

Miami Florida: 21 vs. Tennessee, June 9, 2001

Arizona: 20 vs. Northern Colorado, June 13, 1955

Cal State Fullerton: 20 vs. LSU, June 5, 1994

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida scores most runs in Men's College World Series history in win