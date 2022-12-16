These Florida scallops watch you with 100 tiny blue eyes. But they can’t stop what’s next

Tasty — and attractive.

What a winning combination.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Research Institute reminds seafood fans that the bay scallop is a very interesting creature.

These bivalves (mollusks with a compressed body enclosed in a fan shaped shell) live in shallow waters along Florida’s Gulf Coast, from Pensacola to the Keys.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, researchers showed followers a few pictures of a few beauties up close.

“Feel like you’re being watched?” begins the caption, dotted with a bunch of eye emojis. “Did you know that [Argopecten irradians] have rows of up to 100 tiny, blue eyes that line the outer rims of their shell?”

Granted, the bright, electric peepers aren’t exactly the first thing a diner sees on their plates when ordering a plate of juicy ones drenched in butter and garlic, but indeed, peer closely at the agency’s photos, and there they are.

The FWC folks go on to say that the bay scallop’s eyes are small but mighty, able to detect movement and keep them safe by warning them against potential dangers in the sea.

The eyes work “like mirrors that reflect light similar to a telescope,” allowing these critters to see both peripheral and central images at the same time.

Many commenters under the post acknowledged how incredible nature can be and also couldn’t resist mentioning that scallops make for some good eating.

“Awesome features and great tasting,” wrote in one social media user.

“Looks delicious,” added someone else.

Another gave a reminder: “Can’t wait until July,” which happens to be harvest season.