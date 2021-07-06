Florida Research Facility Offers Free Cutting Edge Treatments for Covid-19 Patients

In Florida, treatments for Covid-19 are now free; after Miami Clinical Research announced its free treatment plan for patients infected by the virus.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Today, finding a place to receive treatments for the COVID-19 disease in Florida just became easily accessible, thanks to Miami Clinical Research. The free Florida COVID treatments enable anyone, regardless of if they have health insurance, to receive the treatments needed to recover at the center's state-of-the-art facilities. However, the complimentary COVID-19 treatments will require that patients have proof of a positive test result. The treatments also include free doctor's consultation and numerous other complementary treatment options open to anyone who needs it and when they need it.

COVID-19 has devastated most parts of the world, with many US cities having been left crippled by thousands of cases and lockdown restrictions lasting several months. Fortunately, COVID-19 treatments have improved considerably since the early days of the outbreak last year. Today, many medical facilities are in a better position to help patients than they were before. However, COVID-19 treatments aren't cheap, especially if it needs to be paid out of pocket. That often means many people can't receive medical attention needed to recover or even survive without insurance or sound financial backing.

Miami Clinical Research's announcement comes as a welcomed surprise for many people who may test positive for COVID-19, despite the roll-out of vaccines and vaccination drives across Florida. The free treatment is regardless of a person's legal status and whether or not they have insurance.

Readers can find out more about Miami Clinical Research's free COVID-19 treatments by visiting the clinic's official webpage: https://www.miamiclinicalresearch.com/florida-covid-19-treatments

'We offer the latest COVID-19 treatments available. Our state-of-the-art facilities give patients the best chance of beating the virus in the shortest time. However, we acknowledge that some patients may need more time to recover than others. Older patients, for instance, will often take longer to recover, especially if they have a pre-existing condition like heart disease, diabetes or asthma.' Said Carlos Carus Jr., one of the representatives for Miami Clinical Research.

He added, 'We are already accepting patients and are welcoming everyone. If you have COVID-19 or someone you love is positive, please consult with one of our doctors. It is free, but our doctors are some of the best, most experienced professionals.'

About the Center:

Led by Dr. Kelia Hoover, Miami Clinical Research is the premier, full-service research center in Florida. The center is best known for using advanced medical studies geared towards improving the quality of care offered and improving the quality of life for future generations. The clinic's complimentary COVID-19 treatments use the latest technology and are based on the most cutting-edge research. So, those suffering from COVID-19 are treated to the best possible treatment available today.

Company: Miami Clinical Research

Name: Carlos G. Carus Jr.

Address: 2400 SW 69th Ave, Miami Fl

Phone: 305-433-6496

Email: info@miamiclinicalresearch.com

Website: https://miamiclinicalresearch.com

SOURCE: Miami Clinical Research





