Florida reports 3,377 coronavirus cases, and 20 deaths push resident toll to 16,449

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 3,377 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 782,013. Also, 20 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 16,449.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Sunday, the cumulative non-resident toll was at 203.

Florida has seen some increase in newly confirmed cases this month, though Mondays usually see a lower case count compared to other days in the week because fewer people work in labs and enter data on the weekends. However, while Monday’s single-day count is not the highest recorded this month, it is the biggest increase reported on a Monday since Aug. 10 when 4,155 cases were added.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 581 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 182,523 confirmed cases and 3,615 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 512 additional confirmed cases of the disease and one new death. The county has a known total of 83,962 cases and 1,521 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 291 additional confirmed cases and one new death. The county now has 50,816 confirmed cases and 1,562 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 13 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,199 cases and 25 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.