Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Condemns Gov. Ron DeSantis During Surprise Paramore Concert Appearance

The congressman spoke out as he jammed out to 2007's "Misery Business" with lead singer Hayley Williams

Diego Donamaria/Getty Images for SXSW, Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage Maxwell Frost, Hayley Williams

Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost showed off his Paramore fandom on Friday night, all while condemning Gov. Ron DeSantis in the process.

Frost, Gen Z's first member of Congress, joined the band on stage at their gig in Washington, D.C. Friday, when vocalist Hayley Williams asked if he had any message to share with the crowd.

“F--- Ron DeSantis! F--- fascism," Frost, 26, yelled to applause.

Frost's call out of Florida's governor came as he joined Williams and crew for a special performance of "Misery Business," the band's 2007 hit that usually requires a live duet with an audience member or famous guest — such as Lil Uzi Vert earlier in the week.

And on Friday, the group picked Frost, who knew exactly how to get the crowd going.

"Very grateful for this moment," Frost wrote on Twitter, sharing a clip of the interaction. "I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS."

During the performance, Frost did what any Paramore super fan would — whipping his head back and forth, throwing his legs in the air, and belting out the song's iconic chorus.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Frost also shared a few photos with Williams after the show, and clarified his stance on DeSantis on Twitter after the curtain call.

“I said what I said,” he wrote, later responding "lol they’re so mad" to an account called "Conservative War Machine."

The congressman has also previously condemned DeSantis, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign earlier this month. The Republican presidential nominee has dominated headlines in recent years by restricting voting rights, enacting Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law, politicizing the concept of critical race theory, pushing to ban gender-affirming medical care, refusing to order COVID vaccines for young children, and scolding students wearing masks.

On CNN Newsroom in March, Frost expressed his views on DeSantis and his policies, sharing that "it seems like there’s a new victim, there’s a new bill every day," according to The Hill.

“But we have to call it for what it is: He is abusing his power and using the state to target political opponents and political enemies," Frost said. "And there’s a word for that, and it’s fascism, and we have to be honest about it.”

Last May, well before his November 2022 election, Frost pleaded with DeSantis at a press conference to "take action" on gun violence, saying, "Gov. DeSantis, we're losing 100 people a day due to gun violence ... Floridians are dying." Frost, in turn, was escorted out in a viral clip, with DeSantis heard saying, "Nobody wants to hear from you."

"It looks like people do want to hear from me," Frost told PEOPLE in September when asked what he'd tell DeSantis now. "But it's not just about me. It's about us. We need to come together to save lives. If you're not ready to do that, then get out of the way."

