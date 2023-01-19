Florida rejects AP African American Studies course, claiming it ‘lacks educational value’

Without a detailed explanation, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has rejected a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies for high school students, broadly claiming it violates state law and that it “lacks educational value.”

When asked for specifics on the content, the Florida Department of Education did not respond, making it unclear what items the state believes are unlawful or objectionable.

“In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, FDOE will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the state wrote in a letter to the College Board, the company that administers the course as well as other interdisciplinary courses and the SAT exam.

The Advanced Placement program is the first course in African American studies to be offered by the College Board. It would allow high school students to earn credits and advanced placement at many colleges across the country.

The course has been in development for more than a decade, and it focuses not just in history, but explores the “vital contributions and experiences of African Americans” in literature, the arts, political science, geography and science, according to the College Board. A syllabus is not yet publicly available.

Florida’s rejections of the course comes after years of DeSantis and Republican leaders making controversial changes to many elements of the state’s education curriculum, some of which have impacted how schools can teach about race.

In 2021, for example, the State Board of Education barred lessons that deal with critical race theory, a 1980s legal concept that holds that racial disparities are systemic in the United States, not just a collection of individual prejudices, and the New York Times’ “The 1619 Project.” It is unclear whether the course include lessons on those subjects.

Florida’s actions against these topics are ongoing, and have drawn a sharp rebuke from critics who say that amounts to whitewashing history.

“This political extremism and its attack of Black History and Black people, is going to create an entire generation of Black children who won’t be able to see themselves reflected at all within their own education or in their own state,” West Park state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, posted on Twitter.

Florida currently offers Advanced Placement courses on European History and other cultures, Jones noted.

“It’s crazy how AP African-American studies made the chopping block in Florida,” he said.

