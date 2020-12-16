This Florida rapper died trying to rob a home, cops say. A window was the killer

The Canadian Press

After the worst week for Pro Picks all season — we looked like the Saints, as in unprepared — our confidence isn't shaken. Well, not too much.Having to start with the slumping Raiders hosting the who-knows-what-they-are Chargers is not the most enticing way to rebound. It's difficult to find the positives in Sin City — there's an understatement to some — but clearly Jon Gruden recognized the defensive deficiencies of his team by firing co-ordinator Paul Guenther."We have to do everything better, honestly," Gruden said of his defence. "Not just one kind of run. Inside runs, outside runs, the run game. With that said, you have to stop the play-action pass and we have to stop a lot of other things that have been problematic. We've got a lot of work to do, but we have good players here."As for the Chargers, sure they beat Atlanta last weekend, with the Falcons pretty much handing over the win. And they tend to play some better teams close.Las Vegas, No. 16 in the AP Pro32, is a 3 1-2 point favourite over the No. 26 Chargers. Some lukewarm support for Gruden's bunch.RAIDERS, 27-22KNOCKOUT POOL: At least we got this right in Week 14 with the Seahawks. That leaves us pulling for TENNESSEE.No. 32 New York Jets (plus 16) at No. 6 Los Angeles RamsYes, this is a case of piling it on, exactly what the Rams will do to the winless New Yorkers.BEST BET: RAMS, 40-10No. 18 New England (plus 3) at No. 13 MiamiThe Dolphins usually do well at home vs. the Patriots, but they are so undermanned.UPSET SPECIAL, PATRIOTS 20-16No. 1 Kansas City (minus 3 1-2) at No. 4 New OrleansIt's unfair to pick this game without knowing Drew Brees' status.CHIEFS, 24-21No. 3 Buffalo (minus 6) at No. 21 Denver, SaturdayThink the Broncos regret they ignored that QB in Wyoming, Josh Allen, back in 2018?BILLS, 27-15No. 25 Carolina (plus 8 1-2) at No. 2 Green Bay, SaturdayThe Packers have their sights set on that lone NFC playoffs bye.PACKERS, 30-19No. 10 Cleveland (minus 3 1-2) at No. 20 New York GiantsA letdown by the Browns would not be a shocker here.BROWNS, 23-21No. 31 Jacksonville (plus 13 1-2) at No. 11 BaltimoreEven with a letdown here, the Ravens should prevail.RAVENS, 24-16No. 28 Houston (plus 7) at No 8 (tie) IndianapolisAfter that Texans stinker in Chicago, why is this spread so low?COLTS, 30-20No. 24 Detroit (plus 10 1-2) at No. 8 (tie) TennesseeAs with the Saints' Brees, not knowing Matt Stafford's status is troubling. So a hedge:TITANS, 30-22 (if Stafford plays)TITANS, 30-15 (if Stafford sits)No. 22 San Francisco (minus 2 1-2) at No. 29 DallasThis line, with the 49ers so banged up, shows how far Dallas has fallen.COWBOYS, 20-19No. 7 Seattle (minus 5) at No. 15 WashingtonImagine this: A Washington win has it at .500 in the NFC East. Sorry ...SEAHAWKS, 20-13No. 12 Tampa Bay (minus 5 1-2) at No. 27 AtlantaTom Brady vs. Matt Ryan. No huge comeback needed this time.BUCCANEERS, 27-22No. 5 Pittsburgh (minus 12 1-2) at No. 30 Cincinnati, Monday nightYes, the Steelers have some issues after two straight defeats. This will cheer them up.STEELERS, 30-9No. 19 Chicago (plus 3) at No. 17 MinnesotaSomehow, both of these teams are in the playoff hunt.VIKINGS, 23-16No. 23 Philadelphia (plus 6 1-2) at No. 14 ArizonaKyler Murray and Jalen Hurts should provide some entertainment in this one.CARDINALS, 25-17___2020 RECORDLast Week: Straight up: 7-9. Against spread: 5-9-1Season: Straight up: 136-71-1. Against spread: 103-90-5Best Bet: Straight up: 11-3. Against spread: 7-7Upset Special: Straight up: 6-8. Against spread: 6-6-2___Barry Wilner, The Associated Press