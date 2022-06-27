Florida’s right-to-privacy clause in Constitution is central to abortion court hearing

Ryan Dailey
·4 min read

A Leon County circuit judge is expected to rule Thursday on a request to block a new Florida law that bars abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy, after a battle of expert witnesses played out in court Monday.

Judge John Cooper will hear closing arguments Thursday, the day before the law (HB 5) is scheduled to take effect. Cooper said he intends to rule from the bench about whether to issue a temporary injunction sought by plaintiffs.

Abortion clinics across the state and a physician who performs abortions filed the lawsuit June 1 against numerous defendants, including state attorneys, state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller.

The lawsuit hinges on an argument that the law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on April 14, violates a privacy clause in the state Constitution.

“As the Florida Supreme Court has repeatedly recognized, this broad right to privacy includes a woman’s right to decide to terminate a pregnancy,” an introductory part of the lawsuit said.

Monday’s hearing, however, centered on witness testimony that dealt mainly with abortion statistics and medical and scientific aspects of abortion — with arguments about privacy issues scarcely brought up.

Plaintiff Shelly Tien, an obstetrician and gynecologist who also practices internal fetal medicine, was called as an expert witness by attorneys representing her and the abortion clinics. Tien works with Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida in Jacksonville and testified that she has performed abortions on patients who have passed 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Tien was asked about who would be most impacted by the new law.

“Women and girls who need abortions after 15 weeks are those that tend to have the most challenging and compelling life circumstances,” Tien said.

Chief Deputy Attorney General John Guard cross-examined Tien and largely focused his questions on the number of abortions performed after the 15-week mark, a relatively small amount compared to abortions performed earlier in pregnancies.

“Ninety-six-point-four percent of women who receive an abortion in the state of Florida would not be impacted by HB 5, right?” Guard asked.

“Or, 1,600 [women] would be,” Cooper interjected.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters before signing a 15-week abortion ban into law on April 14, 2022, in Kissimmee.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters before signing a 15-week abortion ban into law on April 14, 2022, in Kissimmee.

Contrary testimony

Attorneys for the state called two witnesses affiliated with the Charlotte Lozier Institute, which they described as the “research arm” of the lobbying organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

Maureen Condic, a professor of neurobiology at the University of Utah, testified that life begins essentially at the moment of conception and that fetuses are capable of feeling pain.

Condic was asked by an attorney for the plaintiffs if she would describe herself as pro-life.

“I would characterize myself as a scientist,” Condic said. “And the scientific evidence has led me to conclude that a human being exists from sperm-egg fusion and is capable of pain experience. Those two conclusions have led me to a position that protecting that life is an important interest.”

Cooper interrupted a line of questioning by an attorney for the state, in which Condic was being asked when life begins. Condic was in the middle of answering, saying that life begins upon “sperm-egg fusion.”

“I’m not here to litigate abortion, I’m here to litigate the right to privacy in Florida. I’m not here to litigate Roe v. Wade,” Cooper said.

The state’s other witness was Ingrid Skop, senior fellow and director of medical affairs for the Charlotte Lozier Institute. Skop also is a former obstetrician and gynecologist who said she practiced in Texas.

Skop was asked about whether she thinks the new law will impede access to abortion.

“I think a limitation may cause some women to seek earlier abortions, which would be safer for them. The interpretation of the literature that discusses the reasons that women attain later abortions, which is primarily from abortion providers such as the Guttmacher Institute, tell me unequivocally that many women who seek these very late abortions do so under coercion, they do so under indecision,” Skop said.

The Guttmacher Institute is a non-profit organization that conducts research and supports abortion rights.

Privacy right is a state issue

The hearing came amid a national debate about abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion-rights decision. The privacy right in the Florida Constitution, however, has long played a key role in abortion cases in the state.

A spokeswoman for the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, which is helping represent the plaintiffs in the case, declined to speak with reporters following Monday’s hearing.

Andrew Shirvell, a lobbyist who is executive director of Florida Voice for the Unborn, Inc., called Monday a “show hearing.”

“I think it’s already a foregone conclusion of how the judge is going to rule and that the law will not, sadly, go into effect on July 1,” Shirvell told reporters after the state cross-examined Tien.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu beats top-seed in quarterfinals at Wimbledon warmup

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-1 in quarterfinal play Thursday at the Bad Homburg Open. The unseeded Andreescu, who has yet to lose a set at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, needed 82 minutes to complete the victory. The 13th-ranked Kasatkina double-faulted six times and won only three of 17 points off her second serve. Andreescu, the world No. 64 from Mississauga, Ont., converted five of six break-point opportunities. Andree

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Canada and South Korea play to 0-0 draw in women's soccer friendly

    TORONTO — Canada's national women's soccer team hadn't played a match since April. With many players in the midst of a break from their respective club teams and a busy few days that included roster cuts, that may have accounted for some of the lack of offence put forth in their international friendly against South Korea. "I think at times we looked good and at times we looked clunky," Canada coach Bev Priestman said following their 0-0 draw at BMO Field on Sunday. "I think it's probably a refle

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Gibson continues high-scoring output to help Bandits down Alliance for 4th straight win

    Shane Gibson posted 25 points to continue his high-scoring output and led the Fraser Valley Bandits past the visiting Montreal Alliance 97-81 for the franchise's fourth consecutive victory on Friday. The 6-foot-2 guard, who averaged 23.6 points in the three straight Fraser Valley wins prior to the Montreal matchup, posted 21 of his points from the three-point line, shooting 7-for-9 from 3-point range. James Karnik of Surrey, B.C., added 16 points off the bench for the Bandits in his first profes

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Blue Bombers stay unbeaten with 26-12 win over Tiger-Cats

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman Willie Jefferson was understated about his fourth-quarter interception for a touchdown Friday. The veteran snared a tipped pass by Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans to help seal Winnipeg's 26-12 win over the visiting Tiger-Cats. The Bombers (3-0) remained unbeaten to start the CFL season, while the Ticats were winless in three starts. “It was a good night. A good night at the office,” Jefferson said. “Offence, defence, special teams came out and did what we

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • García's walk-off homer gives Rangers 3-2 win over Nationals

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Give Adolis García a bat late for the Texas Rangers, and there’s a good chance he’ll do something to change the game. Exhibit 13 came Saturday. The Cuban slugger homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. Garcia drilled a 2-2 slider from reliever Kyle Finnegan (2-2) into Washington's bullpen, just to the left of the hitting background in center field. He took several steps with the bat in his hand be

  • Avalanche fan barred from Ball Arena for sprinkling friend’s ashes on the ice

    A die-hard Avalanche won't be at Ball Arena for Game 5 of the Cup final after he was banned from Colorado's home rink for the rest of 2021-22.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Serena Williams puts 'Out of office' on for Wimbledon return

    WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams joked — or was it a joke? — that she activated the “Out of office” message on her email account so anyone trying to reach her about her many non-tennis activities while she’s at Wimbledon would know why no response arrived immediately. Great as Williams is with a racket in her hand, successful as she’s been, her sport has never been the only activity that interested her or occupied her time. All of which might very well be a factor in why, just shy of 41