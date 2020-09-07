A Florida prison transport company fired a whistleblower. It owes the worker $137,000

A Florida company that transports prisoners has been ordered by OSHA to rehire a fired employee and pay the worker $137,341, the Department of Labor announced.

Labor said U.S. Corrections out of Melbourne fired an employee after “who reported to company managers that a co-driver threatened the employee’s personal safety.”

The co-driver might have been upset that the worker reported his U.S. Department of Transportation violations, such as:

▪ Speeding.

▪ Driving too many hours.

▪ Not keeping accurate driving logs.

U.S. Corrections has been ordered to pay $70,000 in back pay, $30,000 in punitive damages; another $30,000 in emotional distress damages and attorney’s fees; and $7,341 in compensatory damages.

U.S. Corrections, a division of Prisoner Transport Services along with U.S. Prisoner Transport, didn’t return several messages left by the Miami Herald.

