Florida police searching for clues in 2022 Mother’s Day shooting that left woman paralyzed

A year after a drive-by shooting on Mother’s Day left a 20-year-old South Florida woman paralyzed, her mother still doesn’t know who is to blame for her daughter’s suffering as detectives search for new clues.

Dru’Niyyia Griffin and a man were sitting inside her parked car outside the house of someone they were visiting in the 2800 block of Northwest 15th Court when people drove by in another vehicle and fired multiple shots around 10:30 p.m. on May 8, 2022, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) wrote in a press release Friday.

Deputies found Griffin with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a black Honda Accord before paramedics rushed her to Broward Health Medical Center. Detectives say the man arrived at the hospital a short time later with minor injuries.

Griffin remains seriously ill and will need long-term care while detectives work on determining the identities of the shooters and their motive. According to WSVN 7 News, she is paralyzed from the waist down and is being fed through a feeding tube at the hospital.

“It’s been a whole year, and we need justice,” a family member told WSVN 7 News. “I don’t know how you can live and not – knowing you hurt someone,” another family member told the TV station.

Security footage released by BSO shows people shooting from inside a passing vehicle while bullets hit Griffin’s car, causing at least four witnesses to run for cover. Investigators say the shooters’ vehicle may be a dark SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to cal BSO Violent Crimes Unit Det. Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-321-4328. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or visit browardcrimestoppers.org. Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.