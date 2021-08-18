Florida police officer dies after being shot in the head while on patrol

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor died on Tuesday, 55 days after he was shot in the head while on patrol, according to the police department.

Raynor had been at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach since he was shot on June 23.

“Officer Jason Raynor passed away at 8:09 this evening (August 17, 2021) at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach with his family at his side,” the Daytona Beach Police Department announced on Twitter.

“Now more than ever, we ask for all of you to embrace the Raynor family and the Daytona Beach Police Department in your hearts during this devastating time and pray that God will give us all the strength to persevere through this senseless tragedy,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young stated in a release. “Jason’s sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Young asked everyone to respect Raynor’s family’s privacy as they grieve.

“On behalf of the family, Chief Young thanks everyone who has shown their love and support,” Young wrote. "We ask that anyone who would like to send their condolences or offer a donation or do something on behalf of the Raynor family to please contact the Police Department instead of going directly to them. We hope this will ease some of the burden on them.”

Police stand at attention as the alert tone comes over the radio at Halifax Health that Daytona Beach Police officer Jason Raynor had passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

Raynor, who had joined the Daytona Beach Police Department in 2019, was shot on June 23 by a man he was trying to question in at an apartment parking lot, according to a charging affidavit. Police said Raynor and other officers were paying extra attention to the area because of citizen complaints about crime.

This photo, from 2019, shows Jason Raynor being sworn in as a Daytona Beach police officer.

The community pulled together to support Raynor and his family in the aftermath of his shooting. The police department quickly ran out of “Raynor Strong” yard signs for $20 contributions each. A GoFundMe campaign has raised $375,988 from 4,900 donors toward a goal of $400,000.

Tow truck drivers had earlier organized a parade of tow trucks along with police cars in the parking lot of Halifax Health Medical Center to show support for Raynor and his family.

The man accused of shooting Raynor, Othal Wallace, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm of a law enforcement officer. Wallace is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

With his family’s blessing, we regret to inform you that Jason Raynor - the Daytona Beach Police Department officer who was shot nearly two months ago - has succumbed to his injury.



Prosecutors are now expected to upgrade the charge to first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. The killing of a law enforcement officer is one of the aggravating factors in Florida law that allows prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

Raynor was patrolling the area when his body camera video captured his encounter with Wallace, who was sitting in a Honda in the parking lot of the apartment where he lived with his girlfriend. Raynor was seen questioning Wallace, who appeared to push Raynor away as the officer told him to stop. Police officers arrived minutes later to find Raynor shot in the head, gun still in its holster.

Detectives found a case for a Glock pistol in Wallace’s girlfriend’s apartment. After Wallace’s arrest in DeKalb County, Georgia, the ATF in Atlanta sent a Glock pistol to Daytona Beach Police, which submitted it to Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing, writing it was possibly used in an officer’s shooting.

