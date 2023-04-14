Florida passes six-week abortion ban, one of country’s most restrictive

The Florida legislature has passed a six-week abortion ban, one of the country’s most restrictive, and will send it to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis in the coming days.

Florida is one of the last states in the southeast in which people can receive abortion care more than six weeks into their pregnancies, and if Mr DeSantis signs the bill, which he has indicated he will, people in the region will have to travel even greater distances to get care.

Florida currently has a 15-week abortion ban on the books, which the six-week ban favoured by Mr DeSantis is set to replace.

If Mr DeSantis signs the bill into law, South Carolina will be the only state in the Deep South in which abortion remains legal — and that is only because the state Supreme Court blocked a six-week ban as unconstitutional earlier this year. The Republican-controlled state legislature is considering a new ban.

Meanwhile, abortion is fully banned in Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Arkansas, and banned at six weeks, before many people know they’re pregnant, in Georgia.

In North Carolina, where abortion remains legal up to 20 weeks, the defection of a Democratic legislator has handed the Republicans a statehouse supermajority that they can use to pass further restrictions over the veto of Gov Roy Cooper.

With the status of abortion in the Carolinas in limbo, Virginia and Illinois may become the closest states for many Southerners without abortion restrictions.

Bans on abortion remain politically unpopular, with a sizable majority of Americans disagreeing with the decision to overturn Roe v Wade and favouring the ongoing availability of medication abortion, but the legislation in Florida comes in a very particular context: Mr DeSantis weighing a bid for president.

The vote on the bill mainly fell along party lines, though several Republicans broke with their party to vote against the measure and nine legislators refrained from voting.

The fact the ban passed at all is remarkable considering that, until several years ago, Florida was one of the country’s most closely-contested swing states, split roughly evenly between Democrats and Republicans.

Just a year ago, abortion was legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. State legislators then passed a 15-week ban before passing the six-week ban on Thursday.

In addition to the abortion ban, the legislature in the last two years has passed bills targeting the state’s transgender community, immigrants, free speech in schools, and academic freedom in the university system.

The six-week abortion ban gives Mr DeSantis something to run on in a Republican primary, though it is not likely to be a popular achievement should he advance to a general election.