Florida Panthers beat Wild, become 4th NHL team to win first 10 home games to start a season

Jordan McPherson
·2 min read
Frank Vatrano was involved in each of the Florida Panthers’ first three goals — scoring twice and chipping in an assist — and Sergei Bobrovsky was dominant in net once again as the Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Saturday at FLA Live Arena to remain undefeated at home.

Florida (13-2-3) has won all 10 of its home games to start the season. The Panthers are just the fourth team in NHL history to accomplish that feat, joining the 2016-17 Montreal Canadiens, 1925-26 Ottawa Senators and 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks — the latter of whom have the NHL record with 11 straight wins on home ice to start a season.

The Panthers have won 14 consecutive regular-season games at home dating back to the end of last season.

Vatrano scored both his goals in the second period, sniping a wrist shot from the left circle 8:23 into the period and then pushing in a rebound on an Owen Tippett shot with 5:10 left in the period to push the Panthers’ lead to 3-1.

Vatrano also had the secondary assist on Tippett’s first-period goal, a backhanded shot right in front of the net on a play set up by defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

Carter Verhaeghe scored in the third period with a wrist shot in front of the net and Sam Bennett added an empty-net goal.

Bobrovsky stopped 34 of 38 shots, including a flurry of breakaways late in the second period to help the Panthers hold onto their two-goal advantage. He is now 8-0-2 on the season. All eight wins have been at home.

His shutout bid came to an end when Joel Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal with 8:14 left in the second period.

Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal for Minnesota (11-6-0) in the third period and the Wild scored two goals in the final 45.1 seconds after playing with an empty net for the final 5:15. Bennett’s empty netter between those two goals became the go-ahead goal.

The Panthers are off the next three days before hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

This and that

With an assist on Vatrano’s goal, Joe Thornton is now tied with Paul Coffey (1,531) for the 13th-most points in NHL history.

