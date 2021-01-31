Florida Panthers rookie caps NHL debut with game-winner in overtime against Detroit

Welcome to the NHL, Aleksi Heponiemi.

The 22-year-old Florida Panthers rookie scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead the Panthers to a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Aleksander Barkov and Keith Yandle scored first-period power play goals for the Panthers (4-0-1), who have picked up points in each of their first five games this season.

Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 27 shots, including a perfect 14 for 14 mark in the second and third periods. Detroit’s Thomas Griess stopped 23 of 26 shots that came his way. Detroit fell to 2-5-2.

Keith Yandle #3 of the Florida Panthers celebrates his first period goal with teammates while playing the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on January 30, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

How the scoring unfolded

The Panthers took advantage of a pair of power play opportunities in the first period, while Detroit scored twice within a span of two-minutes to go into the first intermission tied 2-2.

Barkov opened scoring when a pass attempt Patric Hornqvist in front of the net bounced off Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser’s stick and past Red Wings goaltender Greiss to give Florida the 1-0 lead 3:06 into the game. It was Barkov’s second goal of the season and the 157th of his career, tying him with Scott Mellanby for second-most in franchise history. Olli Jokinen holds the franchise record with 188 career goals with the Panthers.

Yandle scored Florida’s second power play goal with less than a second remaining in the frame when he scooped up a loose puck in the right circle and fired a wrist shot past Greiss.

The two power play goals negated Detroit’s pair of scores at full strength.

Anthony Mantha scored first for Detroit with 4:58 left in the opening period after forcing a takeaway from Huberdeau at center ice, rebounding Taro Hirose’s wrist shot and burying the puck past Bobrovsky. Tyler Bertuzzi’s wrist shot in front of the net, also on a rebound, less than two minutes later gave Detroit a brief 2-1 lead before Yandle tied the game heading into intermission..

After scoreless second and third periods resulted in overtime, Hepinoemi blasted in the game winner midway into the three-on-three overtime period to seal the win. Anthony Duclair recorded his team-leading sixth assist on the game-winner.

A lot of lineup changes

In addition to Heponiemi, Juho Lammikko also made his season debut after being a scratch in the two games against Columbus. Lammikko started the game by centering Florida’s fourth forward line with Heponiemi on his right and Noel Acciari on his left.

Owen Tippett also returned to the active roster and took his usual place as the right wing on the Panthers’ third line with Frank Vatrano and Eetu Luostarinen, although coach Joel Quenneville mixed and matched his forward lines in the second and third periods.

To make room for both Heponiemi and Tippett on the active roster, forward Ryan Lomberg was sent to the taxi squad after clearing waivers and defenseman Gustav Forsling (upper body) was placed on injured reserve. Quenneville said Forsling could miss up to two weeks.

Vinnie Hinostroza, Brett Connolly and Noah Juulsen were Florida’s three scratches on Saturday.

Next up

The Panthers close their two-team, four-game, six-day road trip on Sunday with the second game of their back-to-back against Detroit. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m.