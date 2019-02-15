Florida Panthers, Roberto Luongo Honor Lives Lost in Parkland Shooting One Year Later

The Florida Panthers took time on Thursday to honor the lives lost in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., one year before. The shooting, which took place Feb. 14, 2018, took the lives of 17 people.

PREWITT: 'It Has to Be More Than This': Sports' Search for More Valuable Gestures After Tragedy

The Panthers, who play less than 15 miles from the high school, honored the victims with a special moment of silence before Thursday's game against the Calgary Flames.

The @FlaPanthers honor those who were effected by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Please take a moment of silence to honor those who were lost.#OneTerritory #NHL #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/bXjCL4TOeE — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) February 15, 2019

Goalie Roberto Luongo, a Parkland resident, has honored the shooting victims all season on his usual mask. Thursday, he wore a special for the anniversary.

The team has a more extended ceremony planned for Sunday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.