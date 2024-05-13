Florida Panthers road rally sends Cats home with 3-1 series lead over demoralized Bruins | Opinion

The Boston Bruins had almost everything they needed to tie this playoff series on Sunday night.

They had the home crowd. Had the desperation. Had the anger. Even had a 2-0 lead.

But the Florida Panthers had this:

The better hockey team. Again.

So an NHL second-round series that almost was tied instead heads back to South Florida with the Cats up 3-1 and able to win and advance on home ice Tuesday night.

In NHL history teams up 3-1 win the series 90.7 percent of the time. And Florida has two of a possible three remaining games at home including, if needed, a Game 7.

It was just one year ago that the Panthers themselves overcame a 3-1 deficit to the favored Bruins and won in seven games. But Florida is the favored team this time, and Sunday’s result had to be demoralizing to Boston -- team, city and fans.

The Bruins led 2-0 and it all fell apart Just as it did for them in last year’s playoffs against this same team.

Boston captain Brad Marchand missed the game -- which was historically noteworthy, considering he had played in 156 consecutive postseason games for the Bruins, a crazy streak.

It was because of a hard hit by Sam Bennett in the previous game, a hit the angry Bruins said was dirty, a sucker punch, though no penalty was called.

“It was just a collision,” Cats coach Paul Maurice downplayed it.

That was one game after Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk leveled a right fist to David Pastrnak’s face in a one-sided fight.

Sunday Pastrnak gained a measure of retribution by scoring Game 4’s first goal just eight seconds into a Bruins power play on a wicked 93-mph slapshot that beat Sergei Bobrovsky.

Bruins led 2-0 later in the first period on Brandon Carlo’s unassisted goal off a defensive turnover by Florida -- though the Cats led 15-5 in shots on goal at the time.

Down two goals, Maurice conveyed no worry.

“I like the way we’re playing,” he said during a TV timeout. “I like where we’re at.”

This is one reason why the Panthers are easy to love. Down 2-0 even on the hostile road, well, you don;t worry. You certainly don’t panic.

Maurice proved prescient.

Anton Lundell, 22, backed his coach up with 5:09 left in the second with his first goal of these playoffs to draw Florida within 2-1 on a shot just inside the far post..

Maurice had praised his young, rising star after the off-day practice on Saturday, saying, “He does a lot of hard things very well. It’s the hard things it usually takes young players a while to get used to.”

Florida tied it 2-2 a few minutes into the third period on a Bennett tip-in goal that miraculously survived a Boston challenge.

Video replays seemed to clearly indicate Bennett had shoved the Bruins’ Charlie Coyle into goaltender Jeremy Swayman, opening just enough net for Bennett to find with the puck. Boston coach Jim Montgomery screamed as the challenge was overturned and the goal upheld.

The obligatory “Ref you suck” chant filled the arena.

The review acknowledged Bennett had shoved the opponent, but not sufficiently to affect the goalie’s ability to defend his net. Hmm. I don’t blame the Bruins coach and fans for their outrage. I was shocked the goal was not disallowed.

That is not to say the Panthers win was not deserved.

Captain Aleksander Barkov ended that discussion with a gorgeous goal with 12:29 left in regulation, lifting a wrist shot into the upper left corner past Swayman to make it 3-2 and silence the Bruins crowd.

Florida at that point led 35-18 in shot on goal. It would end 41-18.

The first three games of the series had been decided by a 17-4 combined score but that did not mirror the tightness or intensity as much as Sunday’s one-goal margin finally did.

“This series is far closer than the final scores,” Maurice had said. “You gotta grind the heck out of it for 35 minutes and then somebody’s gonna get a break.”

The winning goal-scorer., Barkov, said of Boston, “The atmosphere, it’s great here. Not too many people cheering for us, but we can take that as a challenge. We do, actually.”

Said teammate Dmitry Kulikov of Barkov:

“He carries the team.”

Sunday, he carried it to a potential (and likely) series-clinching game at home on Tuesday night.