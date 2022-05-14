Florida Panthers pull off third straight comeback to win first playoff series since 1996

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Wilson
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Florida Panthers
    Florida Panthers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aleksander Barkov
    Aleksander Barkov
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Ekblad
    Aaron Ekblad
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Carter Verhaeghe wheeled his arm into a fist pump and, suddenly, two and a half decades of frustration for the Florida Panthers were over.

The forward — the hero of this series and a game-time decision Friday — scored with 17:14 left in overtime period as the Panthers beat the Washington Capitals, 4-3, to win the series 4-2 in Game 6.

The drought is over. Florida is going to the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.

It might not sound like much, but it’s a moment South Florida has waited 26 years to see. When the Panthers last won a postseason series, All-Star left wing Jonathan Huberdeau was 2, star center Aleksander Barkov hadn’t yet celebrated his first birthday and star defenseman Aaron Ekblad wasn’t even four months old. Interim coach Andrew Brunette was still mostly toiling in the American Hockey League — he played his first 11 NHL games for the Capitals in 1996 — and general manager Bill Zito had just decided to move from a legal career to work as an agent.

Florida reached the Cup playoffs six more times between then and now, and bowed out in the first round every time. Huberdeau, Barkov and Ekblad — drafted in the top three in three consecutive NHL Entry Drafts from 2012-2014 — never even got one of those ill-fated first-round series to seven games. Until Friday, nearly a decade of those three stars yielded nothing more than a few All-Star appearances, a handful of good regular seasons and a series of — quite frankly — unimpressive franchise records.

Finally, they’re moving on. All it took was the best team in franchise history, an all-time great offense and, of course, some comebacks.

After winning the Presidents’ Trophy for the first time and averaging more than four goals per game in the regular season, the Panthers quickly slipped to the verge of a collapse. They lost the first and third games in the series, and were 2:04 away from losing Game 4 before Florida scored with its goaltender pulled to force overtime.

The Panthers completed their first comeback in overtime to even the series Monday, then they stormed back from three goals down in the second period Wednesday to win Game 5 and take the series lead. With the chance to clinch Friday, they twice came came back from a goal down to stun the crowd at Capital One Arena in Washington with a third straight come-from-behind victory.

Both times the Capitals took their lead, Florida answered less than seven minutes later and Barkov, the captain, was able to win the game in the final 5:43 left.

In the first period, the Panthers survived injuries to Ekblad and Ben Chiarot, another failed power play — they went 0 for 2 to finish the series 0 of 18 — and 26 tone-setting hits from Washington to keep the game scoreless.

Sergei Bobrovsky was the reason. The goaltender stopped all 13 shots he faced, including seven high-danger chances from the upset-minded No. 8 seed.

With 16:16 left in the second period, the Capitals finally beat Bobrovsky when Washington forward Nic Dowd hit the post and jumped on his own rebound. Less than three minutes later, left wing Ryan Lomberg pounced on a long rebound and beat Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov to tie the score at 1-1 with 15:47 left.

Brunette made a bold decision before the game to bench winger Anthony Duclair — a 30-goal scorer — in favor of Lomberg and it paid off. At the trade deadline, Zito made the bold play to mortgage his future and trade for versatile All-Star forward Claude Giroux and it also paid off.

Washington center Nicklas Backstrom quickly put the Capitals ahead 2-1 in the third period when he deflected a shot past Bobrovsky with 18:23 left. Giroux answered 6:41 later when he sniped a shot over Samsonov’s left shoulder.

With 5:43 left, Barkov scored to give Florida a lead for the first time, but even that couldn’t last. Capitals forward T.J. Oshie scored with 1:01 left to force overtime.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wow! Florida Panthers rally, win in OT, advance in NHL playoffs for first time since 1996 | Opinion

    It was the time of Bill Clinton, and Michael Jordan’s Bulls. Seinfeld was still going strong on TV. Independence Day was dominating at the box office, and we were dancing to Macarena on the radio. Dan Marino was still gunslinging for the Dolphins.

  • Derrick White with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Derrick White (Boston Celtics) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/13/2022

  • Protesters vent fury at French company for staying in Russia

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A man in a Russian military uniform stood at the entrance of a large home improvement store in Poland's capital, saluting shoppers and thanking them for funding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. His chest bedecked with medals, Polish activist Arkadiusz Szczurek was protesting at a French-owned retailer Leroy Merlin store in Warsaw as shoppers flocked to buy plants and gardening equipment with spring's arrival. Some shoppers turned around to go elsewhere. Ot

  • Panthers bring 3-2 series lead into game 6 against the Capitals

    Florida Panthers (58-18-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (44-26-12, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -187, Capitals +156; over/under is 6.5NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Panthers lead series 3-2BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Washington Capitals in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won 5-3 in

  • I Can't Stop Staring At Jules Hough's Sculpted Arms In A Strapless Gown

    Julianne Hough was showing off some super sculpted biceps in a strapless dress in NYC. The actress tones her arms with KINGRY workouts.

  • Amanda Seyfried Says Attention Over One Of Her Most Famous Mean Girls Scenes 'Grossed Her Out'

    "I was like 18 years old. It was just gross."

  • Kourtney Kardashian Accidentally Broke Her Engagement Ring from Travis Barker

    The Poosh founder said it is "probably one of the worst things I've ever done in my whole life."

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy Bids Kind Farewell to Jen Psaki: She ‘Probably Has Made Me a Better Reporter’ (Video)

    "It is the end of an era," Doocy said

  • Baby formula shortage fuels interest in milk banks

    The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it’s a solution to keep their babies fed. (May 13)

  • ‘Defend, reimburse, represent’: Greg Norman accelerates into PGA Tour collision course

    The LIV Golf series will launch at Centurion Club in St Albans next month but the build-up to the event has been clouded by human rights concerns and power struggles

  • Insights and observations from NHL playoffs: Key matchups that could swing Game 7s

    With the first round winding down, we look at the game within the game, Alexis Lafreniere's impact and where the Wild and Predators go from here.

  • Deborah James: The bowel cancer campaigner says goodbye

    LIFESTYLE FEATURES: As the co-host of the You, Me and the Big C podcast moves to hospice-at-home-care, <strong>Kate Ng</strong> takes a closer look at her campaign’s success

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. The Canucks confirmed in a release Friday that the 67-year-old Boudreau will return for the 2022-23 campaign. Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5 after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning. Boudreau's hiri

  • Leafs have to write a brave new chapter in Game 7

    The Maple Leafs have lost eight consecutive closeout games, dating back to the 2018 playoffs, so Toronto will have to battle history as well as the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup series.

  • Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to the ice after a hard high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba while the Penguins had the puck in the offensive zone. Following his departure, New York scored three times on three consecutive shots over a 2:42

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Kreider scores late, Rangers edge Pens 5-3 to force Game 7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Kreider's long slap shot bounced over Louis Domingue and into the net with 1:28 left and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Friday night to push their thrilling first-round series to a deciding Game 7. Kreider's second of the game and fourth of the playoffs sent the series back to New York. Andrew Copp added an empty netter for good measure in the waning seconds. Game 7 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Mike Zibanejad had two goals and two assists

  • Upstart Maritime basketball league hopes to keep women on the court

    The Maritime Women's Basketball Association (MWBA) was made for people like Ellen Hatt. Hatt, a 25-year-old from Halifax, finished her four-year run on the Acadia women's basketball team in 2019. Graduation, however, brought an abrupt end to her basketball career. "It was such an identity for me. But there was no other space for me to go and play," Hatt said. Enter the MWBA, an amateur league founded by former Basketball New Brunswick president Brad Janes. About two years after its conception, M