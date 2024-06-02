The Florida Panthers are going back to the Stanley Cup Finals for second consecutive season

The Florida Panthers are going back to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky came up big once again and Sam Bennett scored late in the first period give the Panthers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a series-clinching 2-1 win over the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena.

And like that, the Panthers find themselves contending for a Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season after falling in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights last season. They are the first team since the 2009 Pittsburgh Penguins to return to the Stanley Cup Finals one year after losing in the finals.

Florida will play either the Dallas Stars or Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Oilers lead the Western Conference final 3-2, with Game 6 of that series at 8 p.m. Sunday.

It was another prototypical Panthers performance in a series (and playoffs) full of them, with Florida’s stifling defense and aggressive forechecking limiting the Rangers and paving the way for the offense to strike.

Bennett opened scoring with 49.3 seconds left in the first period when he beat Igor Shesterkin with a one-timer from the left circle after a give-and-go with Evan Rodrigues as they entered the offensive zone. It was Bennett’s sixth goal of the postseason, fourth of the Eastern Conference final and third in as many games.

Bennett’s four goals this series tied Matthew Tkachuk for the most goals by a Panthers player in the round before the finals. His three consecutive games with a goal also matched the longest streak in Panthers postseason history.

Vladimir Tarasenko then doubled Florida’s lead with 9:52 left in regulation after beating Shesterkin glove side with a wrist shot off a pass from Anton Lundell. It was Tarasenko’s third goal of the playoffs and first since Game 3 of Florida’s second-round series against the Boston Bruins.

Bobrovsky and Florida’s defense did the rest. Bobrovsky stopped all 22 of 23 shots he faced from the Rangers, including the first 21 he faced before Artemi Panarin scored with 1:40 left in regulation to cut Florida’s lead to one goal.

Put it all together, and it has the Panthers back in the Stanley Cup Finals — four wins away from hoisting the trophy for the first time in franchise history.

This story will be updated.