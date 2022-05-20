Florida Panthers’ crushing loss, 2-0 series hole, has Comeback Cats facing biggest climb | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Cote
·6 min read
Reinhold Matay/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Florida Panthers
    Florida Panthers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tampa Bay Lightning
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It isn’t men against boys. That wouldn’t be fair. No, what we are seeing so far, two games into this Florida-Tampa Bay second-round NHL playoff series, is a fully grown Lightning franchise with a champion’s pedigree against a still-growing Panthers team trying to be what their rival is and get what it has.

The playoff hockey learning curve is on full display.

It was in Tampa’s first-round elimination of Florida a year ago.

And it is now, after Thursday night’s 2-1 Lightning win in the Cat’s Sunrise rink gave Tampa a big 2-0 series lead heading back upstate for Games 3 and 4 back-to-back Sunday afternoon and Monday night.

One team travels desperate and looking for answers.

The other travels looking for its third consecutive Stanley Cup.

This was a crusher.

How does a team recover from this? From 2-0 down in double home losses? And from the way this one ended?

We shall find out.

Florida lost a game (that seemed) headed to overtime, when the Lightning’s Ross Colton stunned the home crowd with 3.8 seconds to go.

It was a mess-up in the critical final 20 or so seconds on the defensive end.

“Made a fatal mistake,” coach Andrew Brunette called it. “Didn’t manage [the puck]. We threw it away. Then we threw it away again.”

If there has been a more-heart breaking loss, dare say one more devastating, with such stakes in Panthers franchise history, I am taking nominees. This feels like it.

“Now we must stay together,” said goaltendser Sergei Bobrovsky, who played really well, and made the save of the game with four minutes left, before being betrayed by his own squad.

The Panthers had finally scored to even it at 1-1 just 1:53 before the end of the second period, on a shot by Eetu Luostarinen, the 23-year-old Finn who has to scrap for ice time but made the most of his Thursday.

It was relief as much as elation for home fans, whose frustration had begun to be heard.

A familiar refrain this postseason, and a sad one for Florida, saw the Lightning grab a 1-0 lead mid-first period on -- of course -- a power play.

When Brandon Montour was sent off for hooking you could almost feel the crowd sag, as if fans knew what was coming.

Seconds later Corey Perry’s power-play slapshot found the net through Bobrovsky and traffic at the crease.

The penalty box has been the small off-ice piece of real estate that has proved haunted for Florida thus far in the postseason.

The Panthers have yet to score a power play goal in seven playoff games; it’s now 0-for-25) with four more oh-fers in Game 2. That’s while while giving up nine -- five in the first series vs. Washington and now four in the first two games to Tampa.

That is a colossal disparity and disadvantage for the Cats.

You heard the frustration in home fans.

There was scattered booing as each home power play fizzled with nothing to show. There was a brief “Shoot the puck!” chant.

Florida is fine in basic 5-on-5 play. Then the referees and those two-minute timeouts come into play and the Panthers unravel. It defies both logic and regular season trends. And the Lightning is feasting.

“It’s all about us, how we play,” said Aleksander Barkov. “We gotta stay out of the box.. We know [Tampa’s] power play is good.”

“Special teams have been huge,” added Carter Verhaeghe. “:Everybody has to step up for a big game.”

Said Brunette: “:We have to be a lot more cautious with our sticks.”

They call the Florida Panthers the Comeback Cats for a reason. The T-shirts say Cardiac Cats, too, if you prefer. Either works and they almost were again Thursday. Almost.

By any description, this is a hockey team that seems to almost enjoy driving its fans a little bit crazy -- the promise of joy usually the reward. Usually.

So it was during the NHL regular season, when Florida’s 29 come-from-behind wins led the league.

So it was in these Stanley Cup playoffs’ first round, when a dogfight with Washington pivoted on three Panthers comeback wins in a rows.

And so it nearly was again in this Game 2, when the latest comeback to tie wass the first shot to saving a dream season that seemed to be slipping away.

And does now.

The best regular season in the NHL and the best in Panthers history was teetering. Wobbling.

NHL historical trends say that a team that wins Game 2 at home to even a series 1-1 goes on to take the series and advance 558. percent of the time.

Lose at home to go down 0-2 and chances of winning the series plummet to 18.9 percent.

(And suffice to assume most of those beat-the-odds comebacks were not against a two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion).

Those were some of the stakes in play Thursday night. A must-win feel. A save-your-season situation.

Florida’s offense was not shut out all season and was held to one goal only three times in 82 games. It’s already been three 1-goal games in the playoffs, including the 4-1 loss to Tampa in Game 1 and now Thursdays.

The vaunted offense is stalling. he power play is futile.

And superstars Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov continue in quite (for them) postseason that must turn around fast, and dramatically. Both had a quiet three shots Thursday night.

“I have more to give,” admitted Huberdeau.

“The work boots have to be back on,” Brunette said, of the offensive end, especially with a man advantage. “Right now we want to get pretty, not attack.”

Brunette on Thursday was named one of the three finalists for the NHL Coach of the Year award., after being promoted seven games into the season when Joel Quenneville abruptly was forced to resign with news of an off-ice scandal 10 years earlier in Chicago when he was in charge.

Brunette has worked under the “interim,” head coach title all season. Winning the first-round series over Washington may have been enough to bring him back. But it may take beating Tampa Bay, too.

“I’m just trying to win a hockey game today,” he had said after Thursday’s midday skate, parrying all such awards talk.

He needs to find a way now to win four of the next five, three of them on the road.

They call them the Comeback Cats.

Down 2-0, it is all the Florida Panthers have left to save their season.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Canadian Ashley Lawrence scores twice in Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France win

    DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Once a castoff, Panthers' Verhaeghe now playing a starring role in NHL playoffs

    From expendable depth piece to an indispensable star, Carter Verhaeghe has been one of the best stories of the NHL playoffs