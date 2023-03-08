Florida is neither No. 1 nor free — if you’re a woman, a lawyer, gay or trans, Gov. DeSantis | Opinion

Let’s break down Florida reality vs. the myth-making on display Tuesday at the Capitol.

For a clue about the difference between what Gov. DeSantis really stands for, as opposed to what he says he does — “freedom” — listen to the opening prayer by Rev. Erik Pohlmeier at the launch of the Florida Legislature’s session.

The bishop from the St. Augustine Diocese asked God to guide lawmakers in their “efforts for justice, mercy.”

He urged state leaders to recognize “the good of each person” and to act with “the wisdom . . . to recognize the value of every person, regardless of the differences that too often divide us.”

The man of the cloth is going to be sorely disappointed. Stoking division is the means to an end. Only Republicans are served here.

Pohlmeier prayed that “conflicts can be resolved with charity,” and urged state leaders to act with “integrity and humility” and to remember “the most vulnerable members of the human family.”

But for DeSantis, that doesn’t apply to immigrants or gay or trans children, two of his favorite punching bags.

Pohlmeier prayed that “selfish interests can give way to the common good.”

And our governor and lawmakers, heads bowed, all said “Amen.”

From the bills already filed — and more of the culture wars DeSantis outlined in his fiery speech — none of the bipartisanship and inclusiveness the bishop asked for is part of the Republican “hymnal,” as Florida GOPers like to call their political playbook.

They sing from it in unison, so emboldened by the power of their super-majority that a bill calls for abolishing the Democratic Party in the state.

I’m only surprised the bishop’s prayer wasn’t censored. But there’s always next session.

No Número Uno

In his often simplistically worded speech, DeSantis boasted that Florida is “the No. 1 state in the nation.” Sure, but only by partisan measures.

According to U.S. News & World Report, that distinction belongs to Washington, providing the best overall quality of life. Note that Washington is a predominantly blue state. Florida came in at No. 10.

And even without the six-week abortion ban lawmakers will pass this session, Florida doesn’t rank anywhere near the top in gender equality. No. 1 is Maryland, again, one of the bluest states in the nation.

We’re second-class citizens, a throwback to the 1950s. DeSantis seems to like that era of Jim Crow and subservient women. Alas, the generous governor is giving Florida’s women forced to give birth “a permanent tax-break” on baby supplies, and he expects gratitude for pennies saved on a lifetime of responsibility.

As for the No. 1 ranking in education, it’s doubtful in a state he is dumbing down by censoring books, targeting experienced professors and white-washing American history. And, high marks for a free market when DeSantis took away a good chunk of business for home-insurance lawyers — and promised Tuesday to come after more of them.

“While our economy has consistently outperformed the nation as a whole, Florida’s lawsuit-happy legal climate is still holding us back,” he said. “The legal system should be centered on achieving justice, not lining the pockets of lawyers.”

That’s the master’s brand of justice, which includes ousting a twice-elected prosecutor and sending police to arrest people issued voter cards who just happen to be Black and Democrat while white Republicans who voted twice in 2020, got a slap on the wrist.

Mediocre performance

While DeSantis gives the vibe of a grown-up, smart, preppy college lad, his formulaic speech read like a high-school composition. It riffed off his predecessor, Rick Scott, who made similar claims of greatness.

Scott was wrong, too.

Floridians may be gullible, easily duped by fear-mongering, and they do like their right-wing caudillos. But the rest of the nation will hopefully see that DeSantis rules by an authoritarian playbook, despite the disguise of his recently released book, “The Courage to Be Free.”

He subtitled it “Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”

God help us.

There’s no courage needed to impose partisan mandates from a position of power.

Or to bring the government into what should be a decision made by a woman — who at six weeks doesn’t even know she’s pregnant — and her doctor. And to, likewise, interfere in the private lives of the parents of gay and trans children. He held up one child’s journey, California’s Chloe Cole, like a trophy on Tuesday, making her case the rule of law for all children. Cole opposes gender-affirming care for minors after her own “detransition.”

As if Florida’s gay and transgender residents weren’t unique humans, part of the “most vulnerable” population the reverend advocated for.

No, this was not a show of courage from DeSantis. Rather it highlighted at least two of the seven deadly sins — greed and wrath.

“We won’t back down,” he vowed Tuesday to thunderous applause from his Republican choir. “And I promise you this, you ain’t seen nothing yet!”

Lots of bravado, but freedom? Only for supporters fueling the governor’s rise.