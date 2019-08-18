Florida, Miami reportedly schedule home-and-home series for 2024-25

The 2019 season apparently won't be the last time we see a regular-season matchup between Florida and Miami.

According to a report from Brett McMurphy, the two schools have agreed to a home-and-home series in 2024-25, meeting first in Gainesville, and then in Miami Gardens. Such a series would be the first consecutive home-and-home games between Florida and Miami since 2002-03, both of which were won by the Hurricanes.

Florida and Miami meet on Aug. 24 to open the 2019 season in Orlando. Before then, the teams' last meeting was in 2013, a 21-16 win for the Hurricanes in Miami Gardens (the Gators won the first of the home-and-home in 2008). In all, the Hurricanes hold a 29-26 series lead, winning five of the teams' six meetings since 2000.

The teams have not played in consecutive years since 2001 (in the 2000 Sugar Bowl) through 2004, all won by the Hurricanes. Florida and Miami once met every year from 1938-87, missing only one season (1943) during that span.