Florida Memorial University celebrates life of Dolphins exec, civic leader Jason Jenkins

Florida Memorial University and community leaders said farewell Friday to Miami Dolphins executive and South Florida civic leader Jason Jenkins, who died at age 47 on Aug. 27.

The celebration of life was at FMU, a place close to Jenkins’ heart. His last visit to FMU’s Miami Gardens campus was in June for a graduation ceremony for trainees who completed a construction trades program.

“Jenkins believed in the university and facilitated support for FMU’s Certificate Program in Construction Trades, which provides equitable access for minorities in South Florida through employment in construction, the first of its kind at a historically Black college and university in Florida,” FMU said in a statement.

Jenkins was senior vice president of communications and community affairs for the Miami Dolphins. He died Aug. 27 of a blood clot.

