Florida Mega Millions Ticket, Worth $36 Million, Voided After No One Claimed It

The winning ticket was sold at a Publix in Jacksonville on Aug. 15

A $36 million Mega Millions lottery ticket has been voided after no one came forward to claim it.

The deadline to claim the prize was on Feb. 11, marking the end of a 180-day claim period, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix in Jacksonville on Aug. 15, with the winning numbers 18-39-42-57-63. The Mega Ball number was 7 with a multiplier of 3x.

The winner has now forfeited the winnings, and the ticket is no longer worth anything, Michelle Griner, a spokesperson with the Florida Lottery, tells PEOPLE.

Eighty percent of the funds from the unclaimed ticket will now be transferred to a trust fund for education, according to the Florida Lottery.

The remainder will be held for the prize pool, per the organization.

The recent drawing marked the only unclaimed Mega Millions jackpot ticket in 2023, according to the group's website.

Other large sums that have gone unclaimed in years past include a $26 million prize in California in 2021 and a Powerball ticket for $77 million that went unclaimed in Georgia in 2011.

Mega Millions winners have the option to claim their earnings through cash or an annual payout.

The cash option is a "one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool." By choosing a payout, winners are entitled to an initial payment followed by 29 annual payments. According to Mega Millions, each payment is "5 percent larger than the previous one."



