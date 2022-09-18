Florida Man Uses Scooter To Chase Lamborghini Thief

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Only in Florida…

You would think a scooter wouldn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of keeping up with a Lamborghini Urus. That didn’t stop a Florida man from trying and amazingly succeeding in chasing down the person who stole his SUV. This crazy scene all went down in Miami Beach on May 8.

Chris Sander told local reporters he was inside his house when he heard the distinct sound of his beloved Lamborghini starting up. Looking out the window to see what was going on, he spotted someone else behind the steering wheel as the luxury SUV pulled away. That’s when Sanders decided he was going to ride or die on his scooter.

Ultimately, it wasn’t Sander pursuing on the scooter which led to the Lamborghini’s recovery. Andre Kalinine saw the teenage suspect park the Urus on the sidewalk near his home. Then the kid ran up to him and admitted not only to stealing the SUV but to not knowing how to drive. That’s when Kalinine talked the teen into turning himself in, telling him that the police would go easier on him that way.

image credit: YouTube

When the police showed up, they were able to take the suspect into custody without incident. After a thorough investigation was conducted, Sander was able to drive his Lamborghini home.

You’re probably wondering how the kid stole the Urus in the first place. We’ve seen a lot of criminals use a signal booster to spoof cars into thinking the keys are right there, as well as other tech-advanced heists. But in this case, it appears what happened was just old-fashioned criminal activity. In other words, keeping your stuff locked up is always a good idea.

Sander told reporters he thinks the suspect snuck into his garage and grabbed the keys, deciding to take the vehicle the easy way. Considering other residents have surveillance video of a teenager who looks the same burglarizing their homes, it appears this has been an ongoing problem. For now, the suspect is in the custody of the US Department of Children and Families and is in home confinement with his foster mother. A court hearing on June 18 will help determine his fate.

Source: 7 News Miami

