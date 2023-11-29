Florida man turns $20 bill into nearly $4 million after winning Gold Rush lottery game
With just a $20 bill in his hand and a stroke of luck on his side, a Florida man bought a lottery ticket at a nearby convenience store and is now nearly $4 million richer.
Rickey Johnson of Winter Haven won the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game's top prize of $5 million, or $3.9 million after taxes, the Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday.
🌟✨Big Win Alert! Rickey Johnson from Winter Haven's life changes with a $5 million win from the $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. 💰🎉Cheers to Haines City Food Mart for helping make dreams come true! #FloridaLottery pic.twitter.com/bOBfYsxTcu
— Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) November 28, 2023
Johnson, 66, bought the winning ticket from a Food Mart in Haines City.
He visited the Florida Lottery headquarters and chose to get his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
What is Gold Rush Limited?
The Gold Rush Limited $20 Scratch-Off Game, launched in September 2021, has 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The ticket also includes over 33,000 prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100,000.
What are the odds of winning the Gold Rush Limited game?
The odds of winning the game are one in 2.65, while the chances of winning the top prize of $5 million are 1 in 2,362,500. There were initially 32 top prizes available, but currently, only nine remain.
The game is one of the most winnable multi-million scratch-off prizes in the United States.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida man's $20 bill becomes nearly $4 million after lottery win