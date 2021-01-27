A Florida man no more? Shaq finally sell his mega mansion — at a mega discount

Going, going, gone.

Shaquille O’Neal appears to have finally unloaded his Florida mega-mansion for $16.5 million, three years after putting it on the market, Fox 35 Orlando reports.

That’s quite a profit, considering the towering former basketball star bought the massive Windermere property outside Orlando for $3.95 million in 1993, three years after it was built.

In 2018, the former Miami Heat and Orlando Magic player was trying to sell it for $28 million, give or take a few dollasrs. The 48-year-old New Jersey native relisted the property four times before it finally got snapped up by an anonymous buyer. The sale of the palatial estate on Realtor.com is listed as pending.

The 12-bedroom, 11.5-bathroom spread, which sits between two lakes, includes an indoor basketball court, 17-car garage, pool with waterfall, home theater and private dock.

So will O’Neal no longer be a Florida man? The Icy Hot and General insurance pitchman reportedly is relocating to Atlanta for his “Inside the NBA” gig on TNT, and the father of six was recently hired by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia as director of community relations.

We know the part time DJ will always have the Sunshine State in his heart, becoming an honorary deputy for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 and a reserve police officer in 2015 for the Doral Police Department.