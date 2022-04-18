Florida Man Holds Pee Long Enough To Break World Record Watching ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

A Florida man may be Marvel’s greatest fan.

Ramiro Alanis just reclaimed a Guinness World Record after resisting bathroom breaks long enough to watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home” 292 times.

He previously broke the record for “most cinema productions attended of the same film” in 2019, after watching “Avengers: Endgame” 191 times. However, in 2021, Arnaud Klein overturned Alanis’ achievement by watching “Kaamelott: First Installment” 204 times, according to a news release from Guinness World Records.

Winning the title back wasn’t easy.

The terms of the record stated the “movie must be watched independently of any other activity,” which meant Alanis had to hold his pee as he wasn’t allowed to take bathroom breaks, snag a quick nap or even check his phone while watching the film.

When Alanis achieved the record for the first time in 2019, 11 of his sittings were disqualified due to the bathroom breaks he took.

The determined Florida man had to endure 720 hours (30 days) watching “No Way Home” between December 16, 2021 and March 15, 2022 to secure the crown.

To achieve this, Alanis sat through five back-to-back screenings each day during the first few weeks of his record attempt. The most impressive part was he completed the record while balancing family and work obligations.

The long late-night viewings of the film caused Alanis to suffer from headaches, which were the most challenging part of the record attempt, according to the Marvel fan.

Landing the record also wasn’t cheap. Alanis estimates that he spent around $3,400 on movie tickets in total over the three months it took to set the record.

He attributes his dedication to earn the honor to his late grandmother Juany, according to Guinness. “She was my #1 supporter and I want to remain the record holder,” he said in the news release.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” was released in theaters on December 17, 2021, and became the third-biggest movie ever at the domestic box office after taking down the massive hit ‘Avatar.’

Before Alanis first broke the record, it was held by Joanne Connor from Australia, who watched “Bohemian Rhapsody” 108 times in early 2019.

To anyone thinking about overtaking Alanis’ record, he wants you to “think twice before attempting it,” he said.

Watch the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

