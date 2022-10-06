Florida man holds his mother hostage and threatens to kill her. A deputy shot both of them

Devoun Cetoute
·1 min read

A tense hostage situation Tuesday in Delray Beach — where a man was threatening to kill his mother — ended with both the mother and son hospitalized after a deputy opened fire, authorities said.

Around 9:30 p.m., Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies were called to an armed attempted suicide attempt in the 5300 block of Madison Road, the sheriff’s office said.

That’s when deputies found Nitin Mathew, 37, threatening to stab his mother with a pink knife and commit suicide.

Nitin Mathew’s knife
When deputies sparked a conversation with him, Mathew grabbed his mother and again threatened to kill her, the sheriff’s office said. One of the deputies fired his gun, hitting Mathew in the shoulder and his mother in the elbow.

Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Once Mathew is released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office said he would be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder/false imprisonment while armed.

The deputy who fired his gun is on paid administrative leave, which standard practice for the department as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates further with PBSO and the State Attorney’s Office.

