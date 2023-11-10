Florida Man Charged After Sexual Assault Attempt, Choking and Punching of Homeless Woman

Rodney Joseph, 32, is suspected of targeting other "vulnerable" women while "wearing medical scrubs type clothing", police said

A Florida man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted sexual assault of a homeless woman after police say he offered her a ride to her shelter, according to Local 10, NBC Miami and CBS Miami.

Rodney Joseph, 32, was arrested on Wednesday and is facing charges of kidnapping, attempted armed sexual battery and assault with a firearm, the outlets report, citing local authorities.

Police say that a man approached the victim in a Miami neighborhood on Monday and allegedly lured her in with the offer of a ride to a shelter, the outlets reported. The victim, 40, accepted the offer but soon realized he was not traveling in the direction of the shelter.

The victim did not know Joseph, according to reports. When she tried to flee the car, the driver said he would give her money if she exposed herself, per NBC Miami, citing an arrest report.

When she refused and said she was not a sex-worker, he began punching and choking her while holding the car door shut, CBS Miami reported, citing police.

The driver allegedly ordered her to expose her breasts the second time and she refused, Local 10 reports, citing police. He responded by allegedly grabbing his gun and threatening to kill her if she did not comply, according to the outlet. While the assault continued, she was able to set herself free and escape, Local 10 and CBS Miami report.

She called the police from a nearby gas station, according to CBS Miami, and later identified Joseph from a photo lineup.

Miami Dade police say they have concerns that Joseph may have targeted other "vulnerable, homeless" women in the area by "offering help to get them to a homeless shelter while wearing medical scrubs type clothing,” according to Local 10.

It isn't clear if he has entered a plea; there was no attorney listed in court records as of Friday.



