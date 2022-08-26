Florida A&M reached the FCS playoffs last year, and looks to take another step with a reinforced roster

Walter Villa
4 min read
Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

Willie Simmons seems to have the magic touch.

Simmons, a Tallahassee native, was a star quarterback in high school, signing with Clemson before finishing his college career at The Citadel.

In six years and two stops as a head coach, Simmons has never had a losing season. He took over his hometown university, Florida A&M, in 2018, inheriting a 3-8 team.

After going 6-5 his first season, the Rattlers won nine games in 2019, sat out the COVID season and won nine again in 2021. Last year, the Rattlers finished 9-3, reaching the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2001.

Just as importantly, the Rattlers won the Florida Classic in Orlando, ending a nine-year losing streak against Bethune-Cookman, thrashing the Wildcats 46-21. The Rattlers were leading 13-7 at halftime before dominating the third quarter 30-0, getting two defensive scores on fumble recoveries.

“We all endured nine tough years,” Simmons said of the losing streak, “not just our football team but our fan base, administrators and alumni.

“But now we’ve brought the Florida Classic trophy back to its rightful place.”

The Rattlers — who lost 38-14 to host Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the 2021 FCS playoffs — seem poised to make a deeper run this year, bringing in 21 transfers and returning quality players.

FAMU returns linebacker Isaiah Land, who in 2021 led the nation in sacks (19) and tackles for losses (25.5). He also won the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the FCS National Defensive Player of the Year.

Land, who was 6-3 and 175 pounds and a backup defensive end out of high school in Atlanta, said FAMU was his only scholarship offer. Now he is 6-4 and 225 pounds, and he runs a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash. He put his name in the transfer portal and drew offers from LSU, Auburn and others before returning to FAMU as a redshirt senior.

“He’s got a relentless motor,” Simmons said. “He’s a weight-room junkie who works at his craft and has put himself on the radar of every team in the NFL.”

The Rattlers also return defensive back BJ Bohler, who finished last season tied for sixth in the nation in passes defended, getting his hands on four interceptions and 12 breakups. He was also the MVP of the Florida Classic, becoming the only player in NCAA football last year to record an interception, defensive touchdown, forced fumble and fumble recovery in the same game.

Fellow defensive back Javan Morgan was second on the Rattlers last season with three interceptions, and he is joined in the secondary by Kortney Cox and Lovie Jenkins.

Nicknamed “The Dark Cloud Defense” this unit also boasts linebacker Nadarius Fagan, who is from Miami Southridge and transferred from Syracuse. Tackle Gentle Hunt leads a defensive line that is the deepest position on the team, according to Simmons.

At quarterback, Rasean McKay, who started for FAMU last year, is being challenged by Vanderbilt transfer Jeremy Moussa.

“Rasean was a baseball player until his junior year of high school, and he is still relatively new to the position,” Simmons said. “He’s a hard-nosed kid.

“Jeremy has been playing quarterback his entire life and has made this a true competition due to his arm talent and cerebral nature.”

FAMU is led at wide receiver by Xavier Smith, a former walk-on who ranked 21st in the nation last year with 5.8 catches per game. He also ranked sixth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with 713 receiving yards.

He will be joined at receiver by Jah’Marae Sheread (622 receiving yards last year) and David Manigo (365 yards). Manigo, a redshirt senior, might be the most improved receiver on the team.

FAMU’s special teams are led by kicker Jose Romo-Martinez, who ranked 12th nationally and first in the SWAC with 1.42 field goals per game.

In addition, Sheread led the nation last year with 19.9 yards per punt return.

“We’ve done a good job of building a fast football team,” Simmons said. “Our size and athleticism have improved from last year.

“Last year was good, but we didn’t finish the job.”

