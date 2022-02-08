Florida Legislature’s ‘don’t say gay’ bills boil down to the meaning of 31 words

Kirby Wilson
·6 min read
Shannon Kaestle/Miami Herald file photo

A provision tucked into two education bills moving through the Florida Legislature is causing a major stir.

The so-called “parental rights in education” bills, Senate Bill 1834 and House Bill 1557, say parents should have more say in deciding what their children are exposed to in the classroom. If the bills were to become law, they would give parents the right to sue school districts that violate their provisions.

Critics, who call the measures Florida’s “don’t say gay” bills, argue the measures are an attempt to weaponize the idea of parental rights to marginalize LGBTQ people.

The part of the bills generating the most debate is short — just 31 words: “A school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students,” the bills read.

What exactly does that mean? Lawmakers and advocates have different ideas. Let’s dig into the debate. Here are the three most pressing questions about the measures.

1. What problem is the bill trying to solve?

In recent years, Republicans in the Legislature have passed a number of measures aimed at asserting the rights of parents to shape their children’s future. Perhaps most notable among them was a bill that became law in 2021, House Bill 241, the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” which stopped government agencies from interfering with a parent’s right to “direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health” of their child.

This year’s bills would build on that measure, giving parents the right to sue school districts that fail to notify them of “critical decisions affecting a student’s mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being.” School districts could withhold some information from parents if the disclosure would “result in abuse, abandonment, or neglect.”

The controversial 31-word sections on sexual orientation and gender identity are just part of the four-page bills, which would go into effect July 1 if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs them into law.

According to a House bill analysis, some school districts have policies that “exclude” parents from certain discussions, such as confidentiality policies aimed at keeping LGBTQ kids safe.

For example, the analysis cited policies in Hillsborough, Broward and Palm Beach counties that say it’s inappropriate to divulge a child’s sexual identity to a parent without the child’s consent. House staffers also cited a case in Leon County in which parents sued the school district for allegedly freezing them out of a discussion about their child’s gender identity.

At a Senate committee hearing Tuesday, Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, the bill’s sponsor, said discussions about a child’s sexuality or gender identity would fall under the auspices of his bill. That means if it became law, a school district would not be able to maintain policies that keep a kid’s sexual orientation or gender identity from parents in many cases.

As of Tuesday, the bills had cleared one committee in the House and one in the Senate.

2. What does it mean for a district to not “encourage classroom discussion” about gender identity?

This is by far the biggest sticking point. The bill’s sponsors, Baxley and Rep. Joe Harding, R-Williston, say the measure is meant to stop schools from creating curricula geared toward educating young children about gender or sexual orientation before they are mature enough to handle it.

Classroom presentations, school clubs and other less formal discussions between students and teachers involving gender or sexuality would be allowed under the bill, they say.

“Conversations are going to happen,” Harding said at a House committee meeting in January where lawmakers voted to move the bill forward. Children and students ask a lot of questions.”

In an interview Monday, Baxley noted the bill singles out “primary grade levels” — instruction for young kids. Primary school ends in third grade.

However, critics have argued that whatever the intentions of its authors, the bills’ language is vague.

“When I write my lesson plans as per the Florida Department of Education, they must be clear and specific,” said Myndee Washington, a Pasco County teacher who testified at Tuesday’s Senate committee hearing. “This bill is neither clear nor specific.”

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, one of the few openly gay members of the Legislature, noted the relevant section comes with an important conjunction: or. If interpreted broadly, the section wouldn’t just apply to primary school students, it would apply to any policies that are not “age-appropriate” or “developmentally appropriate,” he said.

To Smith, that could mean restrictions even in classrooms with older kids.

“That sentence in the bill seems to have two different standards,” Smith said.

Nadine Smith, executive director of the LGBTQ rights group Equality Florida, which opposes the bills, said the measures attempt to solve a nonexistent problem. There is no developmentally inappropriate curriculum about sexual orientation or gender identity being taught to young kids, she contended.

Absent that, the bill will only succeed in stopping teachers from having honest conversations with students, she said.

“The chilling effect is real,” Smith said.

3. Does Gov. Ron DeSantis support the bills?

DeSantis has been a supporter of the movement to allow parents to assert more control over their children’s schools, and this bill is no exception. When asked about his thoughts on the legislation Monday, the Republican governor said the bills made sense.

“We’ve seen instances of students being told by different folks in school, ‘Oh, don’t worry, don’t pick your gender yet,’ ” DeSantis said during an appearance in Miami. “They won’t tell the parents about these discussions that are happening. That is entirely inappropriate. Schools need to be teaching kids to read, to write.”

“The larger issue with all of this is, parents must have a seat at the table when it comes to what’s going on in their schools,” DeSantis said.

The White House responds

In response to the Florida legislation, a White House spokesperson issued a statement Tuesday:

“Every parent hopes that our leaders will ensure their children’s safety, protection, and freedom. Today, conservative politicians in Florida rejected those basic values by advancing legislation that is designed to target and attack the kids who need support the most — LGBTQI+ students, who are already vulnerable to bullying and violence just for being themselves. But make no mistake — this is not an isolated action. Across the country, we’re seeing Republican leaders take actions to regulate what students can or cannot read, what they can or cannot learn, and most troubling, who they can or cannot be.

“... The president wants LGBTQI+ young people who may be feeling scared or alone to know that they are loved exactly for who they are, and that he won’t stop fighting for the protections and safety they deserve.

“Instead of making growing up even harder for our young people, President Biden and his administration are focused on keeping schools open, providing resources to combat learning loss, and supporting students’ mental health. The Biden-Harris administration will continue speaking out against harmful anti-LGBTQI+ bills and taking steps to protect our nation’s students.”

Miami Herald reporter Bryan Lowry contributed from Washington, D.C.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Golden Wüst: Dutch star makes history with 6th Olympic title

    BEIJING (AP) — Ireen Wüst skated into the record books Monday at the Beijing Games, becoming the first athlete to claim individual gold medals at five different Olympics. The 35-year-old Wüst already was the most decorated speedskater in Winter Olympic history when she added to her haul with a victory in the 1,500 meters. That gave the Dutch star a dozen medals overall, a collection she started gathering in her debut at the 2006 Turin Games. But what made this one really stand out was the color.

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Ski techs hope their secret wax recipes will be liquid 'gold' for Canada's Olympians

    Anyone who has watched ski cross athlete Brady Leman barrel down a mountain slope alongside his competitors can tell he's powered by immense strength and skill. Ski cross is a dangerous sport, and the Albertan had to overcome previous injuries in order to win gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. But beyond athleticism, Leman is keenly aware of the importance of his skis — and crucially, what's under them — when it comes to skiing fast. "Good wax makes my job way easier," he said, referring to

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Towns scores 24 points, Timberwolves beat Pistons 118-105

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a big boost from their bench in a 118-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Michael Beasley had 20 points off the bench, and D’Angelo Russell returned with 22 points and eight assists after missing four games because of a left shin contusion. Minnesota’s preferred starting lineup was back together for the first time in seven games with Russell’s return. But it was the work of the seco

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th

  • Finland women's hockey also wears masks against Russians

    BEIJING (AP) — Finland's players wore masks in their women's hockey game Tuesday night, becoming the second consecutive team to do so while facing the Russians. The game Monday between the Russians and Canadians was delayed because of virus concerns. The Russian COVID-19 testing results from earlier in the day were not yet available by game time, and Russian players were testing positive before and after the team’s loss to the United States on Saturday. The Canadians and Russians agreed to start

  • Canada needs extra end for win over Czechs but falls to Australia in mixed doubles

    BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the

  • Kerri Einarson wins 3rd consecutive Canadian women's curling championship

    The waiting was the worst for Team Canada. For several agonizing minutes Kerri Einarson and her two-time defending champions had to wait and watch while Krista McCarville’s Northern Ontario rink decided on their final shot attempt. “We were just running through what she might have,” said third Val Sweeting. “We were just hoping we did the right things. It worked out.” Einarson’s rink held off a late rally by McCarville for a 9-6 victory to win their third consecutive Scotties Tournament of Heart

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Crashes derail Canada's women's moguls hopes at Beijing Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Two dramatic crashes within a half-hour of each other derailed Canada's hopes in the women's moguls final at the Beijing Olympics and possibly signalled the end of a freestyle skiing dynasty. Former Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe fell hard in the first final on Sunday, losing one of her ski poles and running out of time as she gathered herself before completing her routine down the hill. Olympic rookie Sofiane Gagnon fell in the second final at almost the exact sam