Florida legislators handed DeSantis more power on redistricting. That’s dangerous | Editorial

the Miami Herald Editorial Board
·3 min read
Wilfredo Lee/AP

The Legislature, which has been locked in a protracted standoff with the governor over the re-drawing of congressional district maps, just handed the mapping process over to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

What happened to check-and-balance government, designed to stop any one branch from seizing too much control? What happened to separation of powers? Florida has already mostly been one-party rule, with the governor and Legislature in Republican hands. Are we now turning into a state of one-man rule?

Announced Monday by Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, the decision to let the governor come up with the maps is an unprecedented move that seems to run directly counter to the role of the Legislature. That role is spelled out on nothing less than the Florida redistricting website, created by the same Legislature that just abandoned its responsibilities: “The Florida Constitution directs the Legislature to redraw district boundaries at its Regular Session in the second year following each decennial census.”

It does not say the Florida Legislature should abdicate its responsibilities when there might be political consequences to arguing with a powerful governor. It doesn’t say lawmakers should let the governor decide how to reapportion the state’s 28 congressional districts for the next decade. It says: Draw the boundaries.

At the heart of the dispute is the governor’s insistence that congressional districts in North Florida be carved up in a way that would dilute Black voting strength. Critics have said the map he had pushed for violates the state Fair Districts constitutional amendment, which is supposed to ensure that minority communities can elect representatives of their choice.

The House and Senate had been pushing back, a least a little. But now, it appears, they have caved.

Redistricting is the job of the Legislature every 10 years. Lawmakers draw up legislative maps and congressional maps. The governor gets his say through the power of his veto on congressional maps. That’s already happened this year, when lawmakers agreed on maps for congressional districts and the governor vetoed them. But the next part of the process is to try to work it out — in a special session already set to start April 19 — and if that fails, which seems likely, go to court.

Ultimately, we have no doubt that’s where this will land. That’s not without additional risks. We worry that the Fair Districts amendment, approved by Floridians in 2010, may wind up under attack.

The pressure to get this done is growing. Florida got a new seat in Congress after the U.S. Census, which means the state can’t simply fall back on its old district lines while legal wrangling goes on for years, as has happened in the past. (The number of seats is based on population.) The last day for candidates to qualify to run for a congressional seat in 2022 is June 17, and the primary is Aug. 23.

In this case, it looks like it’ll come down to the courts to function as a check on the power of the executive branch. That’s a critically important role of a functioning democracy. And it’s a role Florida lawmakers just discarded and walked away from.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game at 4-4. Roslovic gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 13:14 of the first period before Vrana tied it at 13:41 of the second when he scored on a breakaway. He skated around defenseman

  • Auston Matthews scores goal No. 55 to break single-season Leafs record

    Auston Matthews tallied his 55th goal of the season on Thursday to break a 40-year-old franchise record, before putting home the OT winner for good measure.

  • Who is Jadon Sancho?

    Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. Why?

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • 'It's playoff time to me': Pascal Siakam after win vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses not letting foul calls impact how he plays, his friendship with Joel Embiid, how he celebrated his birthday and why he's entered playoff mode. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors content.

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • This chaotic collaborative online fan art project keeps the Battle of Alberta rivalry alive

    Alberta's celebrated sporting rivalry — between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames — reached a whole new level and an entirely new platform last week. It started as a single pixel as part of a rare online fan art project on the social media platform Reddit and quickly turned into the latest Battle of Alberta. Reddit is a discussion website that consists of threads or communities called subreddits where users come together to discuss specific topics. One specific subreddit, r/Place, creat