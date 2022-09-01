A Florida Keys politician voted from his hospital room. Now there’s an investigation

David Goodhue
·6 min read

When a Florida Keys town council gridlocked over a controversial issue, a politician draped in a medical gown showed up on a video conferencing call and cast the deciding vote from his hospital bed.

Now the proceedings leading up to that vote are under investigation for possible open-meetings law violations.

This is the second investigation in as many months by the Monroe State Attorney’s Office into possible open-meetings law violations by the five-member Islamorada Village Council, which oversees an area in the Middle Keys best known for its sports fishing and sunsets.

The council is already under criminal investigation over the village’s closed-door negotiated deal that allowed its municipal attorney to resign with a $185,000 severance package in May. The council unanimously approved that agreement without any discussion on its details and placed the vote on a regular meeting’s agenda as the meeting was in progress and without prior public notification.

Now, state attorney investigators are looking into whether the elected officials violated Florida’s Government in Sunshine law moments before they voted to give solid waste giant Waste Management an almost 8% annual rate increase, amending its 2018 contract with the village that capped yearly rate increases at 3%.

The Sunshine Law prohibits elected officials from discussing matters that come before them outside of a publicly noticed meeting.

Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward confirmed this week that his office opened the second Sunshine Law investigation into the village council regarding the Aug. 25 meeting, but declined to comment further on the case.

The first investigation — regarding former village attorney Roget Bryan’s departure — is ongoing, Ward said.

Islamorada Mayor Pete Bacheler appears on screen from his hospital bed during a Village Council meeting Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Sitting at the dais underneath the screen is Village Counciman Buddy Pinder. Details leading up to a vote taken during that meeting are under Monroe County State Attorney’s Office investigation.
Islamorada Mayor Pete Bacheler appears on screen from his hospital bed during a Village Council meeting Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Sitting at the dais underneath the screen is Village Counciman Buddy Pinder. Details leading up to a vote taken during that meeting are under Monroe County State Attorney’s Office investigation.

The potential open-meetings law violations surrounding the latest investigation are rooted in how the vote on the garbage collection rate increase was taken and conversations that took place while the meeting was in a brief recess.

Only four council members were present at the meeting, and the other, Mayor Pete Bacheler, was listening in by phone from his hospital bed where he was being treated for an undisclosed ailment. Council members had decided at the outset of the meeting that he would not be voting on any of the matters that came before the dais that night.

But, after a vote simply to call the rate increase to question failed with a 2-2 tie, Councilman David Webb, who was in favor of the increase and frustrated at the impasse, requested and received a break in the meeting. He asked for five minutes, but the recess lasted for almost 25 minutes.

When it came back in session, Bacheler appeared via video conference call from his hospital bed saying he was ready to vote.

“I don’t like 2-2 votes, guys,” he said, lying on his back dressed in a hospital gown. He said he discussed the matter with acting village attorney John Quick, who told him he could vote.

Instead of calling the question again, Webb instead went right into calling for a vote on the increase itself. Bacheler voted in favor of it along with Webb and Councilman Mark Gregg. The measure passed.

“So, they figured out a way to get a third vote — Pete Bacheler, in a hospital gown, from a hospital bed casting a deciding vote. David Webb calls the question, again, Mark Gregg seconds it, Pete votes yes, and Waste Management wins in a 3-2 vote.,” the Islamorada Community Association, a local government watchdog group wrote in its newsletter Wednesday.

None of the five council members responded to submitted questions from the Miami Herald about the meeting.

Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal, who vehemently opposed the rate increase, and Councilman Buddy Pinder, were the “no” votes.

But before the meeting was called back into session and the livestream on the village’s website resumed, people attending in person photographed Webb at the podium talking to Rosenthal. Another person at the meeting shot a video of Webb continuing to speak to Rosenthal back at the dais.

Islamorada Village Councilman David Webb speaks to Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal while on break during a Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, meeting where a vote was taken to increase annual garbage collection assessments.
Islamorada Village Councilman David Webb speaks to Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal while on break during a Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, meeting where a vote was taken to increase annual garbage collection assessments.

The photograph was included in the Islamorada Community Association’s newsletter. The video was obtained by the Miami Herald. Regarding the conversation, the group writes Webb “begins to browbeat Henry on the issue at hand — an increase in rates for Waste Management.”

The Miami Herald could not independently verify what the men discussed. Under the Sunshine Law, they would be prohibited from speaking to each other about the solid waste collection rate without the meeting being called back into order.

The vote happening so soon after they returned to the dais, however, raises questions about their conversation and about whether other council members discussed the issue outside of the public eye, Robert Jarvis, professor at Nova Southeastern University’s College of Law, told the Miami Herald.

“I think it’s pretty clear it’s a Sunshine violation, and a pretty serious Sunshine violation,” Jarvis said. “Were there threats, bribes, promises made? Who knows how that conversation went.”

Quick, the village’s attorney, denied knowing about any possible Sunshine Law violations, nor the existence of a State Attorney’s Office investigation.

“I am unaware of any Sunshine violation occurring during the meeting. I am further unaware of any inquiry by the SAO related to the August 25 meeting,” Quick said in an email to the Miami Herald Wednesday.

Increased costs

The rate increase was on the agenda at the request of Waste Management because their cost of doing business in all of the communities it serves has risen significantly over the past year because of inflation and increases in labor and fuel costs, Village Manager Ted Yates said.

Yates said he told Waste Management negotiators he would recommend the village council approve a 10% rate increase — the 3% increase in the existing contract, plus an additional 7%. The company had asked for a 14% increase on top of the existing 3%.

Following the vote, Islamorada residents’ annual solid waste assessments have gone from around $445 to about $490.

Rosenthal said he was not convinced the rate was warranted even if the company’s costs have increased.

“I understand everyone’s going through hardships. I understand that. We’re dealing with it. But, not everybody has the luxury to call someone and say bail us out. People have mortgages. Try to get out of your mortgage with the bank,” Rosenthal said.

Webb, responding to critics of the increase noting that Waste Management is a nationwide company with revenues of more than $14 billion, said it still must raise rates to make a profit.

“You can still be a company that generates $14 billion in revenue and still lose money,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu