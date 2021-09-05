Florida Keys drawbridge along U.S. 1 stuck in open position after boat hits power lines

A drawbridge in the Florida Keys was stuck in the open position after a boat hit power lines Saturday night.

The disabled Snake Creek Bridge caused busy Labor Day weekend traffic along U.S. 1, the only highway that runs up and down the 120-mile long island chain, to back up for at least a half hour.

The vessel hit the power lines about 8 p.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The bascule bridge, located at mile marker 86 in Islamorada, lowered shortly before 9 p.m., and traffic was reopened in both directions, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.