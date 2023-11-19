Florida Keys bicyclist killed in crash that partially closed major highway for hours

A 60-year-old bicyclist was killed in a crash in the Florida Keys Saturday morning that caused about four hours of partial closures on a major highway, authorities said.

Around 10:30 a.m., the bicyclist, who was not identified, was stopped in the left turn lane on US-1 near 39th Street in Marathon, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

A pickup truck, driven by a 44-year-old man, was stopped at the intersection of 39th Street and Gulf Avenue.

The bicyclist began to cross the lanes of U.S. 1 trying to reach the shoulder, when the pickup truck driver made a right turn at the same time, the report read.

The truck hit the bicyclist, who died, authorities said.

U.S. 1 was partially blocked for about four hours following the crash.