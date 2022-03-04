Florida just named its official dessert. What happened to the Key lime pie?

Michelle Marchante
·3 min read
File photo

Florida loves its Key Lime pie. We love it so much that it’s the state’s official pie.

But now Florida has a new state dessert, too.

On Friday, a bill to make strawberry shortcake — with a “healthy dollop” of Florida-made whipped cream — the state’s official dessert passed in the House and is on its way to the governor’s desk. The House passed the bill 109-4. The Senate passed the bill unanimously in January.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can now sign the bill or let it become law without signing it. He can also veto it.

Naturally, the bills have had dessert connoisseurs in a frenzy over which is best, especially in Key West.

One of the lawmakers voting in support of the strawberry shortcake bill Friday was Rep. Jim Mooney of District 120, who represents all of the Keys.

Key Lime Pie vs. Strawberry Shortcake

“I have a lot of farmers in my district and we need that protection. They need help,” said Mooney, according to Florida Politics. “A little recognition is not gonna hurt anybody and I’m pretty sure that this bill is not going to change anybody’s opinion of how delicious Key lime pies are.”

Earlier this week, Key West city commissioners unanimously voted to make Key lime pie the city’s official dessert. That’s not surprising since Key lime pie is the signature dish of the Florida Keys.

And in 2006, the Florida Legislature made Key lime the official state pie, a designation it will continue to keep. There’s also lots and lots of places to buy the pie at in the Keys, too.

“Key lime pie reminds people of sun, sand, tropical breezes,” reads the resolution. “Designating Key lime pie as the official dessert of the City of Key West enhances the welfare of pie lovers in the City of Key West and affirms the cultural and historical significance of this beloved dessert.”

Now, Key lime pie has to share the limelight with strawberry shortcake as Florida’s signature sweet.

The Senate version of the bill, SB 1006, was sponsored by Sen. Danny Burgess, who represents areas that include Plant City, which has more than 10,000 acres of strawberry fields, hosts an annual Florida strawberry festival in March and makes up 75% of the U.S. winter strawberry crop, according to the bill.

Key lime pie is everywhere in Key West, but here are the best places to get it

How will Key West take this?

Probably not well based on a video Key West Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman made in January with Key Lime Festival co-founder David Sloan, Kermit Carpenter of Kermit’s Key Lime Pie Shoppe and Paul Menta, who owns a rum distillery in downtown Key West. They explained Key lime pie’s superiority to strawberry shortcake.

They also created a Change.org petition under the name Conch Republic Key Lime Pie Council, calling on lawmakers to amend the bill to make strawberry shortcake Florida’s official cake, not dessert.

If not, the dispute would have to be settled during a “duel at high noon between the Vice Mayors of Key West and Plant City, each armed with only their favorite dessert,” the petition states. It has 7,002 signatures since it was created two months ago.

Will we get that duel? Who knows. This is Florida after all.

But what do you think?

Is strawberry shortcake yummy enough to be Florida’s signature dessert? Or would you have preferred Key lime pie to remain as the sole signature sweet? And what about flan or pecan pie?

Take our survey to let us know. Remember, this is just for fun. And if you don’t see the survey, turn off your ad blocker.

It’s a Florida thing: Locals recommend their favorite spots for key lime pie in Manatee

Miami Herald Tallahassee Bureau Chief Mary Ellen Klas contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Laurent Dubreuil tests positive for COVID-19 at speed skating world championship

    Canada's Laurent Dubreuil has tested positive for COVID-19 at the world speed skating championships, sinking his chance at claiming the men's sprint title. Speed Skating Canada released a statement before the races were scheduled to begin. In Dubreuil's absence, Thomas Krol of the Netherlands went on to capture the men's sprint gold, adding to a season that boasts Olympic gold and silver and European championship. Dubreuil, a Levis, Que native, sat first in the men's overall sprint standings, ah

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • 5 Interesting facts about Kawasaki Frontale

    Kawasaki Frontale is known as the best Asian football club, here's what to know about them.