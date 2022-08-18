Judge orders DOJ to redact Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit for possible release: live updates

Bart Jansen, Ella Lee and Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·5 min read

A federal magistrate Thursday set up the possible release of a heavily-edited version of the Justice Department affidavit authorizing the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, ordering government lawyers to provide a redacted copy of the document for his consideration by next week.

U.S. Magistrate Bruce Reinhart said he would decide on release after reviewing the redacted copy of the detailed document that the government used as the basis for its unprecedented law enforcement action.

"This is going to be a considerate, careful process," Reinhart told attorneys at the close of a hearing where a consortium of media companies pushed for the document's public release.

Justice has opposed the affidavit’s release, arguing that it would provide a “roadmap,” to the ongoing investigation, putting the inquiry and witnesses in possible jeopardy.

Jay Bratt, a top Justice National Security Division official, told the magistrate that the document would require such extensive redactions that it would not "edify the public in any meaningful way.”

The Justice Department could appeal any decision to release the affidavit, even in partial form. But the judge's decision Thursday also applies new pressure on the Justice Department to make a public case for the search in the face of mounting calls for transparency in an investigation that has ensnared a former president and raised serious questions about possible breaches of national security.

Lawmakers have also sought more information about the search. Democrats leading two House committees have asked for a briefing about national security risks from the documents. And Republicans have questioned what justified searching a former president’s home.

Trump spokesman responds

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich also renewed the former president's calls for the document's release, saying the judge had "rejected the DOJ’s cynical attempt to hide the whole affidavit from Americans."

Short of unsealing the affidavit, Reinhart Thursday did make public other supporting documents including the government motion to seal the warrant.

"The United States submits that there is good cause (to seal the warrant), because the integrity of the ongoing investigation might be compromised, and evidence might be destroyed," Justice lawyers argued in a Aug. 5 filing.

Here are the latest developments over the Trump search:

Judge: Some portions of Mar-a-Lago search affidavit could be unsealed

A federal judge magistrate said Thursday he is not prepared to find that the affidavit into the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home should be fully sealed.

There are portions of it that at least presumptively could be unsealed, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said at a hearing in West Palm Beach. Whether those unsealed portions will be relevant to the media will be for someone else to decide, he said.

“I’m going to move forward in that way," Reinhart told attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice and various media agencies, including The Palm Beach Post.

At noon Aug. 25, the federal government will file proposed redactions to the warrant for the Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago.

The judge said if he agrees the federal government has met its burden, he will issue an order "accordingly." If the judge finds the government has not met its burden, he and federal attorneys will discuss the issue.

If there's disagreement then between the government and the court, "obviously I win," Reinhart said.

"This is going to be a considerate, careful process," he told attorneys at the close of the proceeding.

– Hannah Phillips and Stephany Matat, Palm Beach Post

Jan. 6 grand jury subpoenaed White House documents: report

Federal prosecutors investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack issued a grand jury subpoena to the National Archives in May for all the documents the agency gave to the separate House committee inquiry, the New York Times reported.

The subpoena, which was obtained by the New York Times and has not been reviewed by USA TODAY, reportedly demanded “all materials, in whatever form” the archives gave the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack, including records from Trump’s top aides, his daily schedule and phone logs, and a draft text of the former president’s speech preceding the riot.

Thomas P. Windom, the federal prosecutor leading the Justice Department’s inquiry, signed the subpoena, the New York Times reported. It’s unrelated to the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents taken from the White House that led to a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to the Times.

– Ella Lee

Media companies cite 'powerful interest' in releasing affidavit

The consortium of media companies including the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Network, argued the affidavit should be unsealed because of the “clear and powerful interest” in Trump’s handling of classified documents.

The Justice Department has argued that redactions necessary to protect the integrity of its investigation would be so extensive that no release should be granted. But the media companies argued portions of the document could be kept under seal while providing the public with more information about the reasons for the unprecedented search.

“The affidavit of probable cause should be released to the public, with only those redactions that are necessary to protect a compelling interest articulated by the government,” the media companies argued in a filing Wednesday.

Although Trump is not a party to the case, he called Aug. 15 for the "immediate release of the completely Unredacted Affidavit," in a post on Truth Social.

What we don't know: New Trump Mar-a-Lago details emerge: What we know (and don't) about these classified docs

Georgia case: Giuliani appeared for 6 hours before Georgia grand jury; Trump attorney is target in inquiry

A person walks between security fencing outside the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Washington, D.C. on August 15, 2022.
A person walks between security fencing outside the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Washington, D.C. on August 15, 2022.

Justice Department argues release could hurt investigation

The Justice Department said in a court filing the affidavit contains "highly sensitive information about witnesses, including witnesses interviewed by the government; specific investigative techniques; and information required by law to be kept under seal."

Releasing it is "highly likely to compromise future investigative steps" and could "chill future cooperation by witnesses" in this investigation and others in the future, the department argued.

Opinion: Attorney General Garland's stature shrinks as he doggedly pursues Trump

Former Sen. Lieberman: Presidential records belong to the American people, not former presidents

The filing came after Reinhart unsealed the search warrant Aug. 12. The search on Aug. 8 recovered 11 sets of classified documents. The FBI obtained the warrant with probable cause of finding evidence of potential violations for handling defense documents, obstruction of justice and the Espionage Act.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Judge orders DOJ to redact Mar-a-Lago affidavit - live updates

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Feds Must Release Redacted Version of Mar-a-Lago Search Affidavit, Judge Rules

    The Justice Department has until next Thursday to file a redacted version of the material that led to the raid of Trump's South Florida estate

  • Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s chief financial officer is expected to plead guilty to tax violations Thursday in a deal that would require him to testify about illicit business practices at the former president's company, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Allen Weisselberg is charged with taking more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation from the Trump Organization over several years, including untaxed perks like rent, car payments and school tuition. The p

  • Gilgeous-Alexander headlines Canada's roster for World Cup qualifiers

    TORONTO — Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlines Canada's men's basketball roster for the next World Cup qualifying window. Canada plays Argentina on Aug. 25 in Victoria and then travels to Panama for a game on Aug. 29. Canada Basketball's 15-player training camp roster for the fourth window includes Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell, and Detroit Pistons Kelly Olynyk and Cory Joseph. RJ Barrett, Khem Birch, Dillon Brooks, Luguentz Do

  • Liz Cheney, Trump foe, loses Wyoming primary; Murkowski, Tshibaka to face off in Alaska: primary recap

    Rep. Liz Cheney lost to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman in a Republican primary. In Alaska, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin cleared their primaries.

  • Kinzinger says some Christian conservatives equate Trump with Christ

    GOP ousted Liz Cheney on Tuesday over disloyalty to Trump

  • NTSB: Copilot who jumped from plane upset about hard landing

    A copilot who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina was upset over damaging the craft's landing gear during a failed runaway approach, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's pilot in command told federal investigators that his copilot “became visibly upset about the hard landing” in the minutes after they diverted to another airport for an emergency landing, the report stated. The incident occurred July 29 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

  • MSNBC's Ari Melber Has 2 Words That Could Haunt Trump And Other Right-Wingers

    The right has used this phrase for others, but doesn't think it should apply to them.

  • Takeaways: Cheney loses to Hageman in Wyoming; Alaska's Murkowski and Palin advance to general

    Rep. Liz Cheney lost early to Harriet Hageman in Wyoming. In Alaska, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin move to general elections in different races.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Reports: Flames closing in on signing UFA forward Nazem Kadri

    The Calgary Flames are closing in on a deal to sign unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri, according to multiple media reports. Sportsnet reported the deal is for seven years at US$7 million per season. The Flames, according to Sportsnet and TSN, are moving forward Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens to create salary cap space for Kadri's contract. Details of that trade have not been released. The 32-year-old Kadri was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an All-Star season w

  • Toronto FC looks to build on four-game unbeaten run in key game against New England

    TORONTO — A swift turnaround at Toronto FC has the Major League Soccer club on an urgent late-season push to make the playoffs. TFC enters a key game against the visiting New England Revolution on Wednesday night just four points out of a post-season spot in the Eastern Conference. On a four-game unbeaten run since the debuts of Italian transfers Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, TFC coach Bob Bradley says the pressure is on with just nine games remaining. "It's there, we all know that,

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up